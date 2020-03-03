Premier David Makhura opens R24.9 million state-of-the-art library in Saulsville

Pretoria - The newly-built R24.9 million state-of-the-art library in Saulsville would serve as a centre, where people could also learn computing skills. This was said by Premier David Makhura during a ceremony to officially open the facility. Makhura said the government would use the centre to empower people through open learning. "Our libraries are also skills centres. They are more than places where people can access information," he said. For example, he said, that those who wanted to acquire computing skills would be afforded opportunities to do so.

His utterance was greeted with excitement and clapping of hands by residents who attended the event.

The centre has an open space for learning, which could be used for revision by learners from local schools.

Equipped with free WiFi hotspots, the facility also has a section allocated for children's books.

Makhura said: "We want to see young people coming here to be connected and not to commit crime," he said.

He cautioned the community against torching the facility, saying the government won't rebuild it in the event it was damaged.

Makhura expressed disappointment that it took the government a long time to complete the project, which was first conceived in 2015.

"I am not happy that five years later we are only handing over the facility to the community.

"When we say a library must be built in 11 months it must be 11 months," he said.

He, however, praised the department of infrastructure for having under spent its allocated budget by at least R1.2 million.

"Projects must be done on time and within budget," he said.

He gave a tongue-lashing to people calling themselves a business forum known for disrupting community projects and demanding 30% of sub-contract work from the main contractors.

He said the government was working together with law-enforcement to crack down on the illegal practice.

"Those who call themselves a business forum are tsotsis (criminals).

"We have already arrested 100 of them.They used to go to the construction site of Mamelodi shopping centre to demand money," Makhura said.

Under his administration, he said, small businesses would be supported, especially those who possessed much-needed skills.

"Projects are for all members of the community. Our projects are not for members of a particular party they are all for the unemployed members of the community," he said.

MEC for Infrastructure development and property management Tazneem Motara, who handed over the facility to the Department of Sports and Culture, said an amount of R24.9 million was spent on the project.

The project was completed in June last year and the department received a certificate of occupation in October.

At least 12 local companies benefited during the construction phase.

MEC for Sport, Arts, Culture and Recreation Mbali Hlophe said libraries were not only for people who could read, saying they must also involve the participation of elderly people.

She said elderly people ought to take part by telling stories to children in the library.

