Premier David Makhura seeks input from youth









Gauteng Premier David Makhura. Jacques Naude African News Agency (ANA) Pretoria - Some lucky young people stand a chance to have their suggestions regarding ways to improve service delivery included in Premier David Makhura’s State of the Province Address (Sopa). Those interested are encouraged to compile a one-minute video with a message talking about their ideal Gauteng under the hashtag #MyGauteng. Makhura will deliver Sopa at the Sefako Makgatho Health Sciences University in Ga-Rankuwa on Tuesday. His spokesperson, Vuyo Mhaga, said creative messages with the ability to capture the imagination on the future of the province might be incorporated into Makhura’s speech. Participants might also be invited to be part of the prestigious occasion on the province’s political calendar.

During the occasion, they will have opportunities to rub shoulders with politicians at the legislature and other high-profile dignitaries from society.

Mhaga said the platform to make inputs in the premier’s address was available every year before Sopa for people to share their ideas.

“We are running this thing called Growing Gauteng Together 2030 plan and beyond. Beyond would mean that type of Gauteng you would like to live in,” he said.

Participants need a form of creativity to say what the ideal Gauteng they wanted to live in was.

The deadline for submission is today and the responses have been good so far, according to Mhaga.

He said young people continued to raise a variety of issues affecting their day-to-day lives. “Some of them lobby us to deal with gender-based violence, most especially young women.”

Others, he said, complained about the manner in which staff at hospitals treated them. Others raised concern about a lack of affordable transport.

Other pertinent issues raised related to the government’s rapid land release programme, through which pieces of land with electricity and water are allocated to people willing to build houses for themselves.

Mhaga said: “Even when last year we requested people to share their stories, mainly the issue of land rapid relief came up very prominently. This year we will have to give a report-back on how far we are in terms of providing our people with rapid land release.”

He said it was important for people to be part of solutions to problems confronting them.

The messages likely to be incorporated into Makhura’s speech would be “those solutions that we might not have already looked at or some of the issues that we might not have necessarily come up with”.

“If you read Sopa speech from last year, (you'll see) we incorporated views we received. The views get incorporated in the speech and so they become part of the decision-making, because Sopa is a policy directive of the broader government to say this is the direction we are going to take,” Mhaga said.

Sopa is expected to highlight service delivery priorities for the year ahead with a focus on the economy, jobs, education, public transport, housing, healthcare, safety and security.

Mhaga said the premier would address a public meeting at the Mabopane Indoor Sports Centre after Sopa.

Pretoria News