PARLIAMENT is a hive of activity this week as preparations get under way for President Cyril Ramaphosa’s second State of the Nation Address (Sona) scheduled for tomorrow evening. Various road closures have also been prepared, some of which would be implemented from today.

“To accommodate the Sona and the opening of Parliament, the national government together with the SAPS has requested that extended road closures be affected in the city,” said Maxine Bezuidenhout, spokesperson for the City of Cape Town’s traffic services.

She advised motorists to take extra note of the closures in place.

For Ramaphosa's address, roads within the CBD would be closed from 6am to midnight.

The road closures were expected to affect the normal flow of traffic in and around the City Bowl, Newlands, on the M3 and certain lanes.

"Road users are urged to plan their road routes accordingly,” Bezuidenhout added.

Posters and banners have already been put up, while media tents have been erected around the precinct.

There was a strong police presence around the parliamentary precinct yesterday.

Ramaphosa went on a walkabout in the parliamentary precinct to observe the preparations ahead of the Sona.

This year’s Sona theme is “Following Up on Our Commitments to the People: Making Your Future Work Better.”

This week marks one of the most important moments in the country’s political calendar.

The president faces the added pressure of presenting his administration’s vision for the nation just months before the national elections.

He was expected to announce the date on which South Africans would head to the polls during his address. It was also anticipated he would reveal details on the future of Eskom.