Presidency honours Soshanguve lecturer for his compassionate work









DR JOHN MOLEPO has been recognised by the Presidency for his campaign, which raises funds for disadvantaged students. Picture: Supplied Pretoria - Activist and lecturer Dr John Molepo’s efforts to get underprivileged students registered at university and paying for their tuition fees have been recognised. The 29-year-old from Soshanguve is a recipient of the Presidential Award in the category of Compassion for the immense value of his contribution to the community through his #ThusaNgwanaGeno campaign. The awards recognise people for their leadership skills and bravery, among other things. He received a letter from the Presidency reading: “Presidency recognises the immense value of your contribution to your community throughout the establishment of #ThusaNgwanaGeno youth empowerment which aims to provide registration fees to underprivileged students. “We commend your focus on skill-building and wish you the best with your journey.”

Molepo will receive an award certificate, a shirt, as well as exclusive inclusion into the Presidential Family during a ceremony next month.

Molepo, who recently got his PhD in public affairs conferred on him by the Tshwane University of Technology, has raised more than R300000 for disadvantaged students through the initiative, which he started in 2017.

It started with him standing on the R80 Mabopane Highway and Es’kia Mphahlele Drive greeting motorists with a placard with the message “I am a graduate and I want someone to be like me”.

And today more than 200 students have tuition and registration fees, thanks to his efforts.

He plans to assist more students when he takes to the streets again later this month. The campaign garnered a lot of support, trended on social media and motivated other graduates to take to the streets and ask for donations across the country.

Speaking to the Pretoria News yesterday, he said it was important to help others as he had also been helped and that inspired him to push harder.

Molepo said the idea came about after witnessing many prospective students struggling to raise registration money to study further. “For me it is not about getting recognised, but helping people. We are going back to the streets in the next three weeks to make sure more students get assisted.”

Molepo said he also assisted people from his own pocket to get their driving licences. He and other volunteers also help with covering schoolbooks.

He has a long-term vision to build libraries throughout Soshanguve.

