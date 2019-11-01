The 29-year-old from Soshanguve is a recipient of the Presidential Award in the category of Compassion for the immense value of his contribution to the community through his #ThusaNgwanaGeno campaign.
The awards recognise people for their leadership skills and bravery, among other things.
He received a letter from the Presidency reading: “Presidency recognises the immense value of your contribution to your community throughout the establishment of #ThusaNgwanaGeno youth empowerment which aims to provide registration fees to underprivileged students.
“We commend your focus on skill-building and wish you the best with your journey.”