Pretoria - The Presidential Health Compact has moved the country one step closer to finally ensuring that all South Africans will be treated the same when walking into public health facilities. It was signed by President Cyril Ramaphosa during an event attended by private health entities, stakeholders, MECs of health, traditional healers and research organisations at the Dr George Mukhari Academic Hospital’s Nursing College in Ga-Rankuwa.

Ramaphosa said there was nothing like witnessing the spirit of “Thuma Mina” personified as with entities collaborating and working together to bring about the new dawn of health system in the country.

He said the agreement would also enable the government to pull resources and finances together in order to start tackling the backlog and challenges crippling the health system.

“A healthy population is a productive population, an industrious nation and quite frankly the bedrock of any thriving economy,” he said.

Minister of Health Dr Zweli Mkhize detailed the nine pillars supporting the compact. These, he said, would include among other things, ensuring patients no longer had to wait in long queues.

Poor treatment of patients will no longer be tolerated in public health facilities. The facilities, even at the primary level, will be monitored by oversight committees.

Mkhize said corruption was another element that would not be allowed in health, with the Special Investigative Unit to prosecute those working against the success of the plan.

Ramaphosa said the signing was not just another reform or pipeline objective, but rather a huge leap forward and a crucial building block to reaching the National Health Insurance plan.

“As we forge ahead to give effect to the constitutional right to access to health care, accepting parties commit to execute their responsibility in an ethical manner and to ensure that self interest does not derail or detract from this goal.

“Access to quality health care is not just about a healthy body and mind, but also a healthy society in which all our people are able to pursue their interests and achieve their potential.”

The president also took an insert from Nelson Mandela’s speech regarding the importance of healthcare, when he attended the graduation ceremony at Sefako Makgatho Health Sciences University in 1991, then referred to as Medunsa.

“Mandela said there cannot be peace while our people lack basic social facilities, including basic health care. There can’t be peace when an overwhelming number of doctors and medical facilities are accessible to only a small section of the population.”

