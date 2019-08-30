THE Pretoria Chinese High School Team 1 has won the regional final of the Pretoria News High School Quiz, sponsored by IIE Varsity College. Jacques Naude/African News Agency (ANA)

Pretoria - The Pretoria Chinese School Team 1 and Pretoria Boys High School Team 1 came first and second respectively in the regional final of the Pretoria News High School Quiz, sponsored by IIE Varsity College. Pretoria Chinese School won with 33 points, narrowly edging out Boys High with 31 points. These are the same two teams which represented the Pretoria News in the 2018 National final of the quiz.

The members of the winning team said it was amazing to win, and they knew before they started the competition that they were going to conquer.

They also said that they enjoyed themselves and had a lot of fun.

A teacher at Boys High, Mervin Moodley, said the boys had always done the school proud and wished them well in the finals.

“I remember last year they did us proud and now this year again. The boys have always been a little smarter than I am.”

The members of both teams all received tablets and certificates.

A total of nine teams competed, doing their utmost to answer the questions as best as they could.

Questions were drawn from current affairs, politics, business, sports, entertainment and general news.

The editor of the Pretoria News, Val Boje, said questions were a bit harder this year and added she was impressed at how well the teams performed.

The two schools will be at the finals in Sandton on September 19, where the overall winning team will receive R20 000 for their school and R2 000 for each team member and coach or teacher.

The runners-up will win R10 000 for their school and R1 000 for each team member and their coach.

