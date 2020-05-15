Pretoria cruise ship worker stuck on long voyage home

Pretoria - Pretoria’s Jessica van Rooyen has been working on cruise ships for more than seven years, but nothing could have prepared her for the 8 000 nautical mile voyage she’s currently on. Van Rooyen, who works as an art auctioneer on the Carnival Cruise Line, is one of 10 000 crew who were unable to fly home before international lockdowns kicked in, and are instead sailing back. She got her sea legs after she had done a two-year working holiday in England, and realised she was not ready to settle. As a friend of her sister had experience on cruise ships, she applied, with her first contract being as a waitress on the Royal Caribbean's Vision of the Seas. It was something she says in retrospect she “loved and hated” in equal measure but when the six months were up, she wanted to do one more contract, and then another and another, and so began a life of travel and wonderful experiences. In 2012 she said it was time for change and she took a contract with Park West Gallery, working her way up from an associate selling art to being an on-board gallery director, graduating to the position of art auctioneer in 2014. “Being able to merge my passion for the arts with my passion for travel resulted in a dream job,” she said.

ONE of Van Rooyen’s daily sunset shots taken to mark the days. Picture: Supplied





But, when she returned late in 2019, after a holiday break seeing her family and friends in South Africa, Van Rooyen like so many others working in the travel industry had no idea of the disruption that would soon turn her world upside down.

“I’d done a training session in Miami which ended the second last week of January and was assigned to my next ship, the Carnival Elation based out of Port Canaveral, Florida.

“I joined on January 25 and our cruises were intense four and five-day runs for a few weeks before the ship was due in Freeport, Bahamas, for dry dock which was due to last until March 26.

But then, on March 16 came the news that the entire cruise industry was called to an abrupt halt because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“All cruise ships everywhere were told to stop sailing which resulted in many being stuck with guests on board and, as the situation escalated, countries did not want to let the cruise ships dock to let guests off.”

Van Rooyen and crew on the Elation were relatively shielded from the chaos, having seen off their last guests two weeks earlier and only having crew and contractors on the ship. At that time they were sill allowed to move around and even go ashore.

But that ended a few days later on March 20 when their captain placed the ship under full lockdown - a stressful time as nobody knew what would happen next and how they would get home, she said.

“I was wondering what to do as an independent contractor - not a staff member of Carnival - and we were advised we should book flights home. But this did not materialise as many of us had little money as our contracts had just started and airline tickets were shooting through the roof.

“We had essentially lost our jobs and all the hopes and dreams I had for 2020 had literally come crumbling down around me like a big pile of bricks. It was extremely stressful and a lot to deal with, especially as time wore on and on and very little information was provided to us,” she said.

“We officially went into lockdown on March 20 and the next time I was to step foot off the ship was a month later, on April 20. We had certain precautions put into place such as enhanced measures to wash and sanitise our hands, physical distancing etc, but the ship was still open to explore and I occupied my days reading in the library, learning Spanish online and going to the gym for hours on end.”

By then the chance of flying crew home to countries around the world was so limited with flights cancelled as borders closed, the cruise line eventually took the unusual decision to repatriate them by sea instead.

Crew moved from various US ports and Van Rooyen and other South Africans were transferred to the Carnival Breeze.

“I spent 12 days under lockdown on board the Breeze, doing my best to find a new routine under level 3 lockdown.

"This meant for large parts of the day we were isolated in our cabins. I would do my best to keep busy, I did my Spanish lessons and read a lot. Luckily for me I had a balcony so I could take short breaks and sit on the balcony and get some fresh air, a luxury many crew did not have.”

Then they heard on May 2 that they would be transferring again, this time to the Carnival Fascination. This was part of a massive operation involving 18 ships that met in the Bahamas and 10 000 crew transferred to nine vessels, including health tests done, before sailing to various regions - Asia, Africa, Europe, India and Latin America.

“My new home away from home is the Carnival Fascination and I have a guest cabin (no balcony, no window).

"I can tell you that when you are sitting in your cabin with no fresh air, no natural light for hours on end it can get very depressing very quickly.”

Van Rooyen says it has been no holiday and sadly, a colleague was one of a number of cruise crew members to take their own life during this difficult time.

But she stays positive, taking pictures of the sunset and counting off the days till they reach Durban, scheduled for May 27.

