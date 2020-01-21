Pretoria - Drug users who inject themselves with distributed needles are always educated about the proper ways to discard used needles responsibly.
This was explained by medical expert and Sediba Hope Medical Centre chief executive Vanessa Hechter following complaints of used needles dumped irresponsibly in the streets.
Some commuters and people in Pretoria had complained about seeing used needles dumped by “some irresponsible” drug users in public areas like Church Square and on streets in the CBD.
Hechter explained that health organisations that provided these needles to users understood that some people would use drugs even if society would not want them to do so. With that being the case, it was wise to help them avoid transmitting diseases while using them.
She said this was done by organisations like Harmless and OUT who were providing counselling and an education, in the event that a user is ready to quit, he or she will know how and where to find help.