Sediba Hope Medical Centre CEO, Vanessa Hechter talks about homeless people living in the streets of Sunnyside and nearby areas. Picture: Thobile Mathonsi/African News Agency(ANA) Pretoria - Drug users who inject themselves with distributed needles are always educated about the proper ways to discard used needles responsibly. This was explained by medical expert and Sediba Hope Medical Centre chief executive Vanessa Hechter following complaints of used needles dumped irresponsibly in the streets. Some commuters and people in Pretoria had complained about seeing used needles dumped by “some irresponsible” drug users in public areas like Church Square and on streets in the CBD. Hechter explained that health organisations that provided these needles to users understood that some people would use drugs even if society would not want them to do so. With that being the case, it was wise to help them avoid transmitting diseases while using them. She said this was done by organisations like Harmless and OUT who were providing counselling and an education, in the event that a user is ready to quit, he or she will know how and where to find help.

However, while they were still using, they should not be sharing needles and transmitting infections like HIV/Aids and hepatitis.

This was the logic to giving them clean needles.

“Every service we give has education to it. I’m sure that before Harmless was around needles were just being thrown away, but I can tell you that Harmless has a contract with the Department of Health where all those needles and bins get incinerated.

“What they also do every day when they go out, if they see needles on the ground they pick them up.

"I know from speaking to people on the streets that it’s been much better because there is such a big awareness in ensuring that there are no needles being thrown around.

“However, education is key and the guys know there are various places throughout the City where they can discard the needles responsibly. Even downstairs here at Sediba House,” Hechter said.

Hechter said needles being exchanged is an internationally accepted procedure that has shown that when users who are injecting are given free and sterile needles, the different paraphernalia and the cooker and other equipment, they won’t need to share.

“It is the sharing of these paraphernalia that results in the transmission of infectious diseases.

"We call this harm reduction interventions. We can’t stop them, although there is always that education that if you are ready to stop we are here to help you, but while you are not ready to stop, I am going to give you things to reduce your harm,” she added.

