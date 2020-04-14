Pretoria east friends work together to make masks for community

Pretoria - Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize has advised everyone to wear a fabric face mask when they go out in public. His call for this protection against the spread of Covid-19 is in line with new directives from the World Health Organisation. And in this regard, “how to make a face mask” is one of the most searched items on Google. Two enterprising Pretoria east real-estate brokers have been making washable material masks for the local community since the start of lockdown. It started when Grietha Botha got an appeal from her son, Ewan, a filling station owner, to make masks for his petrol attendants as he could not find any to buy. She called for help from close friend Kim Isherwood, who also enjoys sewing and is known for her unique hand puppets. In the few days before lockdown they bought cotton fabric and elastic, and Kim moved into Grietha’s home.

AMORÉ Barnard, 4, and her brother Ethan Nel, 14, with their masks. Picture: Supplied





With their sewing machines set up on the kitchen counter, they make about 60 masks a day, including for children, and sell them for R30 each. Thanks to word of mouth, orders have been streaming in, they say.

They said while it was not difficult to make a mask, it was “a bit fiddly”. With the extension of the lockdown, and the likelihood that social distancing restrictions will remain in place even when lifted, it is a good idea for everyone to have their own mask, they said.

The advice to wear a mask is in line with recommendations of the World Health Organization, and evidence from countries which have succeeded in limiting the spread of the coronavirus.

Mkhize has also urged the public to use a simple fabric protection over the nose and mouth, leaving medical masks for the use of essential workers, including doctors and nurses. A fabric mask should be made of tightly woven cotton and one can use an old T-shirt, bandana or pillow case. It should be washed with soap and water after each use and hung in the sun or ironed.

Wearing a mask must be combined with physical distancing and frequent hand washing or sanitising.



