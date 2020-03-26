Pretoria east water cuts ‘too trivial’ to worry residents

Pretoria - In another season when the country was not preoccupied with warding off the coronavirus pandemic, the water outage planned for Saturday in some parts of Pretoria east would have stirred anger and frustration. Many residents said they knew their lives were likely to be inconvenienced by water cuts, but took comfort in the fact that the negative effects would not be as bad as Covid-19. The City of Tshwane said water supply would be suspended on Saturday due to maintenance of control valves on the pipeline around Garsfontein. In terms of the notice, the maintenance would be done by the Utility Services Department and lead to interruption of water supply from 8am to 4pm. Areas to be affected were La Concorde, Meyerspark, Nellmapius, Refineries, Sallieshoek, Samcor Park and Willow Park Manor.

Resident Ara Monemo said water outage was the last thing on her mind.

In a few words she said she would store enough water to last her for a day.

But she quickly initiated the topic of the coronavirus, saying the pandemic was scarier than anything else.

“I am worried that I won’t be able to open my own business starting from Friday because of the government lockdown,” she said.

Others like Tshediso Nola said they were less worried about water cuts because they had planned to visit their relatives until the lockdown period was over.

City spokesperson Lindela Mashigo urged residents to store enough water for household purposes during this time.

He said there were other planned maintenance of control valves around the Vlakfontein Water Distribution Zone on Tuesday.

Places to be affected would be Mooikloof Ridge, Country View Estate Ext 0 and 1 and Prairie Giants Ext 10.

Mashigo said: “This will unfortunately affect water supply to the areas for eight hours from 8am to 4pm.

“The City of Tshwane apologises for any inconvenience that may be encountered due to the scheduled work.”

Pretoria News