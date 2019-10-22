The 50-strong orchestra under the baton of Sonja Kirsch serenaded guests with a lively programme over a three-course dinner.
School representatives said Vivace referred to a vivacious or lively execution which underlined the endeavour to keep music as a key part of the school’s offering. The Young Musicians Development Fund assists children at the school who need to pay for music lessons and instrument loan fees.
“Through this fund and benefit initiatives like the Vivace evening we hope to keep talented learners’ dreams and chances of playing in the school’s orchestra alive to pave the way for their musical future,” said Kirsch.
The German School Pretoria is also celebrating 30 years as a School of Encounter, a project to build bridges at various levels in South Africa.