Pretoria German school orchestra thrills guests at benefit evening show









A SECTION of the 50-strong orchestra from the Deutsche Internationale Schule Pretoria during their second Vivace benefit evening. Val Boje Pretoria - Musicians from the Deutsche Internationale Schule Pretoria hosted the school’s second Vivace benefit evening at the Forti Grill and Bar at Time Square on Sunday. The 50-strong orchestra under the baton of Sonja Kirsch serenaded guests with a lively programme over a three-course dinner. School representatives said Vivace referred to a vivacious or lively execution which underlined the endeavour to keep music as a key part of the school’s offering. The Young Musicians Development Fund assists children at the school who need to pay for music lessons and instrument loan fees. “Through this fund and benefit initiatives like the Vivace evening we hope to keep talented learners’ dreams and chances of playing in the school’s orchestra alive to pave the way for their musical future,” said Kirsch. The German School Pretoria is also celebrating 30 years as a School of Encounter, a project to build bridges at various levels in South Africa.

For the school, this includes the integration of learners from its partner schools in Mamelodi and Eersterust into the Deutsche Internationale Schule Pretoria.

The school which was opened in the city centre as a primary school in 1900 and moved to its current site in The Willows in 1997, offers early learning, primary and high school with both German and English classes.

By attending the school, learning the German language and having the opportunity to obtain an internationally recognised school-leaving certificate the Deutsche Internationale Schule Pretoria equips its learners for a global future, the school said.

Soloists were Janina Hettasch on the viola, Melanie Nowack on cello and Maike Kabutz on the oboe, as well as Lehlogonolo Chabalala on clarinet.

The singers were Alara and Can Bodemer and the ensemble was made up of Moalosi Ntai, Silke Ottermann, Luna Rudner-Stockel, Janina Hettasch, Anja Slabber, Arieh Thill and Melanie Nowack. Staff Reporter

