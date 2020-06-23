Pretoria High School for Girls closed after coronavirus case

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Pretoria - Pretoria High School for Girls is the latest school to shut its doors after recording its first case of Covid-19. It is not clear if it is a learner or a staff member who has been infected. In a statement, the school said it would be closed today for professional sanitising. “Parents will be notified with regards to when we will reopen. The test scheduled to be written by the Grade 12s on Wednesday will be rescheduled. Learners will be notified of these arrangements. The education and health departments are working with us and will do a full risk assessment. “We will keep you fully informed as we receive more information,” the school said.

“We wish the affected family all the best and our thoughts are with them. Please respect their privacy during this time.”

This comes as the school finds itself in the midst of a racism scandal.

What was meant to be a call for learners to wear black in honour of #BlackLivesMatter by the principal last week saw learners boycotting classes and demanding an end to racial discrimination.

The learners claimed there had been racial inequalities at the school since 2016 and nothing had been done to resolve those issues. This was the second alleged racial incident this year.

Last week a number of schools, including Hoërskool FH Odendaal and Springvale Primary School, shut their gates following cases of Covid-19.

Although numerous schools began the process of reopening last week, more than 56 Gauteng schools have been closed after teachers and learners tested positive.

Laudium Primary School has closed its gates after a teacher tested positive for Covid-19.

A teacher also tested positive at Zamintuthuko Primary School in Mamelodi after attending a funeral in Bronkhorstspruit.

The school is scheduled to reopen on Thursday following instructions by the district education department. Laudium Primary School resumed classes yesterday.

The Public Servants Association union said it believed teacher and learner infection reports within just a week of reopening was an indication schools were opened prematurely.

* For the latest on the Covid-19 outbreak, visit IOL's #Coronavirus trend page.



** If you think you have been exposed to the Covid-19 virus, please call the 24-hour hotline on 0800 029 999 or visit sacoronavirus.co.za

Pretoria News