Pretoria homeless express their hopes for a better year









A homeless man collects goods on Church Square. Picture: Jacques Naude/ANA Pretoria - We all have aspirations for 2020, and it’s no different for those living rough on the streets of the capital. Topping the list is cleaning up their lives, especially getting off drugs and alcohol. As the New Year hangovers wore off, some of those living in the CBD spoke to the Pretoria News, saying they were tired of sleeping in parks and doorways, surviving on scraps of food. But it’s clear, what also gets to them is the way they are viewed by the rest of society, and not given a chance. Among those who spoke of their dreams for the year was 38-year-old Thabo Mahlangu, who, while staggering from what he said had been a night of fun at the City’s crossover (New Year) party on Church Square, said: “I will push. I will do everything I can to get a job this life is not for me.”

Mahlangu, from Mpumalanga, said he had come to the jacaranda city to look for a job, but had sadly fallen in with a bad crowd. However, he said he did not smoke nyaope or do drugs.

“Friends, they will lead you astray. With them you lose focus, and my first step will be to rid myself of those.”

Mahlangu, who was pulling a sack of recyclables, said: “I live in Sunnyside, I sleep in the park there.”

Gift Moroane, 27, said he desperately wanted to go back home to Bela Bela, but somehow never seemed to have money for the taxi fare.

He said he saw in the new year at Sammy Marks Square but did not celebrate. “No, I heard no music, I slept like I do every night. What was the party for; was there food and drinks; did I miss out on a lot?” he said.

Moroane had also come to the city to look for a job when he was “much, much younger”, he said, but he had failed, so he spent his days begging and digging through trash cans for food, something he would not do for much longer if he had his way.

“I’ll collect money to go back to my granny,” he said with emotion. “She’ll welcome me back, feed me and make sure I never endure this hate I put up with.”

Amogelang (surname withheld), who has only lived on the city centre streets for a few weeks, had no plans to go home to Mamelodi.

“To be honest, it’s drugs that brought me here,” the 27-year-old said.

He had earphones hanging around his neck, a syringe and a knife blade protruding from his back pocket. He said he lived on the streets to protect his mother.

“I’m a druggie, and if I go back, she’ll one day get a call at work to say the community’s killing me. I don’t want her to be hurt like that.”

Amogelang said he had been on nyaope since 2016, and it changed the way one thought and acted. He had accepted that, and that he alone was responsible for changing his life.

“I’ll do all in my power to quit, but it’s not easy But soon I’ll clean myself up and go back to my mother and sisters; but I can only do that when I know I pose no danger to them.”

Koketso Sithole, 27, was also collecting what he could from the leftovers on the square, and said in the year he had lived on the streets he had realised how harsh life was.

He said he would return to Brits; he just needed to get a job so he could take with him everything his family expected of any decent working man who had gone to the city to work.

As some trudged along, picking up things to use or sell, they reflected that they had a good “night off” with music provided free on the Square - but it was over now and back to reality.

Pretoria News