PRETORIA has returned to normal, according to the Tshwane Metro Council. The City, the South African National Taxi Council and the National Taxi Alliance jointly announced that it was business as usual in the heart of the nation’s capital.

The MMC for Roads and Transport, Sheila Lynn Senkubuge, said the saga started last week on Tuesday when taxi driver Jabu Baloyi was murdered, allegedly by a drug lord.

“The retaliation was using some of our buses to block the roads, and once we were able to get our buses back we were then informed that a protest by the taxi drivers would continue the next day,” she said.

“The intention was to get the attention of law enforcement to help deal with the problem of drugs in the CBD. Thereafter we held an urgent meeting together with provincial law enforcement, the City’s law enforcement, MMC for Community Safety, Karen Meyer, MEC for the Environment and Infrastructure, Jacob Mamabolo, myself and representatives of the taxi associations.”

Senkubuge said the meeting took place last week on Wednesday and it had been resolved that a steering committee representing all parties be formed to ensure that the taxi industry was able to work closely with law enforcement to address the problem of drugs.

The committee members were surprised the next morning when protests erupted in the CBD, badly affecting traffic flow and forcing the City to suspend its bus service.

However, the parties announced yesterday that following a marathon meeting on Tuesday night, this time including the taxi drivers who had been protesting, it was resolved that the protests should stop immediately.

Senkubuge said: “The entire message we are giving to them today is that the City is back to normal, law enforcement is on the streets and they are making sure that calm is restored. The city is safe.”

Despite the assurance, some foreign- owned businesses kept their doors closed in Marabastad, Sunnyside and the CBD.