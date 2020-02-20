The Lynnwood resident borrowed his father’s car after his own was stolen. According to police spokesperson Captain Colette Weilbach, shortly afterwards his father’s car was also stolen.
The resident thought his luck was turning when he received a phone call from a Warrant Officer Ledwaba claiming his vehicle had been recovered at a border post in Mozambique.
The officer said he was with two of his colleagues, a Captain Maluleke and a constable from Brooklyn SAPS, working on his car theft case.
However, the resident suspected misconduct when the police officer requested R2 500 be transferred into his account to tow the car back to Pretoria.