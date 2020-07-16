Pretoria News' DJ Edit SA set to release first single

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Pretoria - Award-winning journalist and assistant editor of the Pretoria News, Kennedy Mudzuli, has a new edition to his name. The rising Afro-house DJ, going by the appropriate name of DJ Edit SA, is set to take the local music scene by storm with his first single, Ko Davin, due for release on digital music stores on July 24. Having to manage a demanding schedule, Mudzuli said his mornings were dedicated to creating and perfecting his music, while his afternoons and evenings were reserved to edit the Pretoria News, which - because of the lockdown - he now does from home. Already a resident DJ on the SMU FM (Sefako Makgatho University) breakfast show, Mudzuli’s mixes are played on several radio stations in the country. In three short years he has built a loyal following with his weekly mixtape series, The Shift, reaching more than 40 000 people online.

While the Covid-19 lockdown in South Africa delayed the official launch of Ko Davin, it promises to be one of the great collaborations of the year and DJ Edit SA is ready for a wider audience to get to know him.

“The music-making process as a whole is challenging, and if you throw in a full-time job and a world pandemic, it forces you to think outside of the box.

“Getting used to working from home was a challenge at first and not being able to mingle with other role-players in the music industry is a pain,” said Mudzuli.

“The dream was to launch Ko Davin to a live audience, but I know Afro-house and music followers have grown accustomed to turning up the volume from the safety of their homes and that the single will be a hit regardless.”

Ko Davin features one of the country’s top vocalists and performers, Leon Lee, as well as Percy Sleash SA, a musician in his own right. Behind the scenes is the genius Kay-9ine.

“The lyrics are inspired by Da Davin Lifestyle Lounge in Soshanguve. Those who know the venue will agree it’s the place to be on a night out.

“The single is an ode to when Tshwane nightlife was a pulse of great entertainment for dance and music lovers. The pandemic has robbed us of getting together under neon lights, but great music is what still keeps us together,” said Mudzuli.

“I predict this track is destined to be one of the hottest tracks of the year watch this space,” he said confidently.

Ko Davin is released by DJ Edit SA Music and distributed by Electromode.

“Mudzuli is very disciplined and strives for excellence in all he does,” said Pretoria News editor Val Boje. “We know he will impress with this single. We wish him all the best for this new edition.”

Pretoria News