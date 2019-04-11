The A-Z of South African Politics book.

Pretoria - What fun we had on Tuesday hosting the Pretoria launch of The A-Z of South African Politics, a book compiled by five of my esteemed media colleagues and published by Jacana Media. First, our venue - The Venue Summit Place - a stunning new hospitality option on the 10th floor of the Assupol building with a sweeping view of the Menlyn Maine area and eastern suburbs.

Inside it is ultra modern with a variety of options for various sizes and types of events.

Ours was for 50 guests and the service we received was top notch, with the choice of a harvest table with platters of cheeses, cold meats, fruit and preserves, perfect for the occasion.

We were honoured to have in attendance diplomats representing the embassies of Brazil, Egypt, Japan, Turkey, the Netherlands, Mexico, Peru, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, United Arab Emirates and the US.

A number of senior managers from Independent Media, along with marketing co-ordinator Thulani Ntsuntsha, photographer Thobile Mathonsi and multi-media reporter Thabo Madalane, made up the Pretoria News team.

The guests of honour were the co-authors of the book, Janet Smith, Kashiefa Ajam, Lebogang Seale, Thabiso Thakali and Kevin Ritchie, all of whom had worked together previously as journalists at our sister titles of The Star and Saturday Star.

In conversation with myself, they answered questions about their research which took a year, and commented on the book's significance in the current political context.

For them, this was a labour of love, and they shared anecdotes and opinions on who they saw as power brokers and falling stars in the political space.

They were congratulated and complimented on a book that belongs on the bookshelf of anyone interested in understanding South Africa today, and we were immensely proud to have the Pretoria News host them.

The A-Z of South African Politics is available at Exclusive Books and sells at R281. Boje is editor of the Pretoria News.

Pretoria News