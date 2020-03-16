Pretoria North magistrate punished for her misconduct

Pretoria - A judge last week severely criticised a magistrate in the Pretoria North Magistrate’s Court for her unbecoming conduct. The magistrate had told a man who appeared before her in a family violence case that he irritated her, and that they were “not tjommies”. Jacobus Kleinhans turned to the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria to overturn the interdict that Magistrate Marion Wessels had issued against him. He said in court papers that she acted unfairly and unprofessionally towards him. He succeeded in his bid that the interdict issued against him was of no force, and that the magistrate cannot not preside over any matter involving him and his partner. The issue erupted around a family violence interdict his partner Samantha Wright had applied for.

Wright had already obtained a family violence interdict against Kleinhans in 2010. But they continued living together until he moved out in 2018.

At the time Wright again applied for a domestic violence interdict against Kleinhans. The matter came before Wessels. The magistrate issued an interim order and called on Kleinhans to defend the matter if he wished to do so.

After she issued the interim order, it came to her attention that a final interdict had already been issued in 2010, but she proceeded.

In this regard, Judge Nicolene Janse van Nieuwenhuizen said the law was clear that once a final protection order was granted, it remained in force until the order was set aside. The judge said the magistrate was not, however, aware of the final order when she issued the interim order. She said the administrative staff at the court should have alerted her to it.

She said the failure of the administrative staff to keep proper record of the issuing of the final protection order was of grave concern.

But, the judge said, once the magistrate became aware of the existing order, she should have immediately recalled the interim order and terminated the proceedings. The magistrate, nevertheless, went ahead with the case and the judge said her subsequent conduct in court was of great concern.

Kleinhans issued the high court with some of the transcribed record of the proceedings. The magistrate, among others, told him to stop fidgeting. She then reminded him that “we are not tjommies, hey”.

She also told him that some of his utterances in court “repulsed” her and gave her “goosebumps”. The magistrate further asked his partner whether she was now finally going to leave him and whether she was now out from under his influence.

As Kleinhans tried to explain himself in court, the magistrate at one stage told him “I don't want to hear that, I am not interested”. Kleinhans said she belittled him in court, spoke to him as if he was a child and brushed him off.

Judge van Nieuwenhuizen said the conduct and demeanour of a presiding officer was integral to the decorum of the court and the administration of justice.

Apart from barring the magistrate from ever hearing a matter involving Kleinhans and Wright again, she slapped the magistrate with a punitive costs order.

The judge also ordered that a copy of her judgment had to be brought under the attention of the chief magistrate in Pretoria North.

