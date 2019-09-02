DANIE DELPORT from Mayville has dedicated his life to provide shelter for a very interesting (and fluffy) animal. Thobile Mathonsi/African News Agency (ANA)

Pretoria - A man from Mayville in Pretoria has dedicated his life to care for a small endangered rodent, the chinchilla. Danie Delport has a variety of 300 adorable chinchillas in his care.

He said his love for the unusual exotic animal started in 2004 when he first saw one in a pet shop.

“I didn’t know what they were, but I was intrigued and bought a pair”. He said what led him to expand his project, nicknamed “Chinchilla Magic” was a motorbike accident in 2005.

During recovery he put all his efforts into caring for chinchillas and started taking in rescued chinchillas.

In the last two months he said he had taken in 70 rescue animals. He also breeds chinchillas, and among his collection are the African Violent, Sapphire and Royal Persian Angora.

Chinchillas are clean, quiet and shy animals with soft dense fur.

He said his assistant Onias Chakurira has been of great help with his menagerie.

“Because of my disability I can’t do much hard work I can help with the feeding and care Onias knows everything that goes on around in here.”

He said what the chinchillas eat was crucial, so he produces his own chinchilla food, with wood to chew, and keeps them in fresh hay, and even bathes them.

Each of his animals has a name, and he said he loved them for their personalities and intelligence.

He advised that when buying a chinchilla people need to do their research and not be impulsive.

“They are really special pets the reason so many end up with me is because they are sold very easily.

“When people buy them they do not get the whole information on how to care for them. The other reason people give them to me is because they can’t afford their care due to the fact that their food is expensive.”

For Delport, the main goal was to preserve the species in South Africa and to educate chinchilla owners.

Pretoria News