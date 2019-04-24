Inga Mzingaye Mpongwana suffering from anxiety and panic attacks has been missing since Good Friday. Picture: Supplied

Pretoria - The police are searching for a teenage boy living with depression after he went missing while the family was taking part in Easter prayers at PODN International Church on Friday in Pretoria. Pretoria central police pleaded for help after embarking on a Pretoria CBD search operation hoping to reunite Inga Mzingaye Mpongwana with his distressed family.

Bongani Sibanda told Pretoria News his son panicked twice in the past and ran away from home for a few hours but this was the first time he disappeared for over a day.

“Since we discovered that my son was actually struggling with depression last year, we’ve seen him get overwhelmed and panic twice and run away but it wasn’t anything like this. He would normally stop a police van and ask them to take him home because he did not remember what happened to him.

“Right now the whole family is in pain and stressed because we don’t know what happened to him and where he is now. The last time he was seen was at church. We reported him missing the same night to the police hoping to get assistance.

“My boy has not had the best of times because he always had issues but we did not know he was a child living with depression. He hasn’t even been going to school since January because he had started talking to himself a lot and was consumed by his thoughts. We need help to find him because right now we can’t even eat or sleep not knowing where he is,” said Sibanda.

Police spokesperson Captain Augustinah Silepe said: “At the time he went missing the boy was wearing a blue T-shirt, grey shorts and grey flip flops. The boy suffers from anxiety and panic attacks.”

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Captain Masango on 079 8800 879 or 079 8801 001 or 012 353 4118 or the boy’s father, Sibanda, on 083 926 4998.

