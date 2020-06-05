Pretoria SAPS headquarters closed as staff member tests positive for Covid-19

Pretoria - The SAPS yesterday closed down its national headquarters in Pretoria temporarily for urgent decontamination following confirmation that one of its officers had tested positive for Covid-19. National spokesperson Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo said the officer received a positive test result on Wednesday, and quickly informed the commander who activated the evacuation protocol of the entire building. Naidoo said the move was a precautionary measure put in place to decontaminate the building. Staff would then be told to report back to their work. “As this was a temporary evacuation to allow for the building to be decontaminated, we informed our members to return to work this morning, and should there be a need to extend it, they will be informed,” he said. At the time, he said he had not established the sex, age or rank of the officer, who worked in the human resources department. He said the officer did well to inform the commander, who subsequently activated a protocol put in place by the SAPS to evacuate and sanitise the building, and then start a process of screening and testing members.

“The work of the police still goes on as we speak because the members are working remotely and are equipped to do so from the comfort of their homes.”

Naidoo said the SAPS was committed to working to help arrest the spread of the virus.

In recent weeks, the City of Tshwane closed down a section of its emergency support facility after a police officer stationed in the building tested positive for the virus.

The City was subsequently forced to shut down the entire facility after emergency personnel officers tested positive.

The Sunnyside Police Station was also closed down temporarily last month after a staff member tested positive for the coronavirus.

Meanwhile, the South African Police Union has accused the government of not doing enough to protect officers from the coronavirus. This follows the closure of three police stations in Cape Town.

Union president of the Mpho Kwinika said it was concerning that the number of police officers contracting the virus was increasing across the country. He said those working in police stations were at an even great risk of contracting the virus because police stations hosted a lot of activity.

