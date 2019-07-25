THE Afrikaans Hoër Seunskool community is mourning the loss of Grade 12 learner Ian Visser, who took his own life on Monday. Jacques Naude African News Agency (ANA)

Pretoria - The motto for Afrikaans Hoër Seunskool, or Affies, is “Laat Daar Lig Wees” (Let there be light). However, darkness and gloom is in the air after one of the school’s star learners allegedly took his life on Monday afternoon. While the details of the tragedy have been withheld, it is understood that Ian Visser, a Grade 12 learner, committed suicide at his home.

A disturbing silence hung over the foyer where a striking memorabilia of wreaths, including three protea flowers, school photos and hats had been placed on a table near a fountain.

A moment’s silence was held on Tuesday morning for Visser in the school hall. During the occasion, his schoolmates were given an opportunity to write messages of condolence for him and his family in a book that had been provided in the hall.

Affies spokesperson Dirk Taljaard said the school was in shock about what had happened. He said the general mood in the school was grave.

“The boys are taken aback and are still (overwhelmed). We can never comprehend or even try to begin what he was going through to resort to this; what is left is for us to celebrate the life he graciously spent with us,” Taljaard said.

The school psychologist, Dr Santa Josling, has been counselling the pupils.

Taljaard, who heads up the debate team at the school, described Visser as an open-minded individual who had outstanding reasoning ability.

“I still remember how we used to have robust and lengthy conversations, with neither one of us budging,” he said. Visser also had a brother in the school - Leander in Grade 10.

Taljaard said the school was going to remember Visser for his spontaneity, kindness and talent in so many areas of school life.

He was a member of the school’s concert band and the Affies swing ensemble.

“Another thing I remember was that he was an exceptional phone player,” he said.

He was a category winner of the Affie-Artes last year and was invited to perform in two items during the gala evening.

Visser also performed very ably at the Pretoria Eisteddfod.

He also sang in the choir and was on two occasions in a junior debating team that went through to the final round of the ATKV national competition.

He also won academic honorary colours in 2017 and 2018 and received the best learner trophy in music. At the 2018 prize-giving, a silver medal was awarded to him for his contribution to school life.

At the end of his Grade 11 year, he was elected to the council for the 2018/2019 term. He played for the second, third and fourth hockey teams this year.

“Affies honours his memory with beautiful memories,” said Taljaard. A funeral service will be held at the school tomorrow.

Pretoria News