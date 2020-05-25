Pretoria Society of Advocates bankrupt, expected to dissolve after 120 years

Pretoria - The Pretoria Society of Advocates is bankrupt and expected to dissolve after 120 years of existence. The society owes millions in rent for the High Court Chambers in Madiba Street, as well as other expenses, which it simply cannot pay. The chairperson of the Pretoria Bar, advocate Jannet Gildenhuys, SC, confirmed to the Pretoria News that the society would this week approach the Gauteng High Court, Pretoria, on an ex-parte basis to have the entity liquidated as it simply cannot pay its debts. Some members say this has been coming for a long time, as the costly chambers in town have virtually become a ghost town. More and more members have moved out of the city into a series of prestigious chambers such as those in Brooklyn and Groenkloof. Those advocates who were unable to move due to a lack of space or the few who chose to remain in the city have battled due to the economic crunch to maintain the rent as well as other related services.

Advocates for Transformation chairperson advocate Hlalele Molotsi said the representatives of the organisation on the Bar Council did not support the resolution to wind up the Bar as they viewed it as premature.

Molotsi said they were meeting with their executive committee to decide on the way forward and that he would report back on the meeting. No response had been received by the time of going to publication.

In a letter sent to members of the Pretoria Bar over the weekend, Gildenhuys said: “It pains me to inform you that the Pretoria Society of Advocates will apply for a provisional winding-up order.”

She said the decision followed hours of debate, but due to the dire financial position of this Bar, they had no choice but to ask for a winding-up order. She said the financial reports spoke for itself.

It is stated in the letter to the members that the landlord is not prepared to cancel the lease of the building, although he was prepared to offer a four-month rental reduction. But Gildenhuys said this would not make inroads into the society’s financial position at this stage.

Meanwhile, she told the Pretoria News the society was a non-profit organisation which operated on the basis of recovering from its members their pro rata rent and expenses which are then utilised to pay its operational expenses and rental to the landlords of the buildings leased by the society and occupied by the advocates.

“The financial position of the society has been steadily deteriorating over a number of years for a variety of reasons including, mainly, economic factors which have resulted in many members being unable to pay their professional expenses to the society.”

Gildenhuys said that due to the state of disaster, the deterioration has been rapid and severe and it has caused a large number of resignations and defaults.

“As of now, less than half of the High Court Chambers which used to house the majority of advocates practising in Pretoria is occupied.

The society is owed more than R8.5 million by current and previous members. “The financial burden on the remaining members has become unsustainable.”

In a bid to address these problems, the council sought to implement a group-based system in which the individual groups take full responsibility for the administration of their members, staff, expenses and rent with effect from May 31. This process is continuing, she said.

She added that the financial position of the society itself, however, had reached a stage where the majority of the council was convinced that there was no choice but to take the resolution to apply for provisional liquidation.

The society does not have a reasonable prospect of being able to pay all its expenses when they fall due beyond the end of May.

The Bar Council will meet tomorrow evening to discuss the application as well as the practical consequences and the implementation of the resolution.

While it is not yet sure where it leaves the advocates, some who are based at chambers in the suburbs have told the Pretoria News they will now investigate the possibility of forming their own society.

Pretoria News