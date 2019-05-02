Metro buses at the Pretoria depot. Picture: Thobile Mathonsi/ANA

Commuters in Little Manhattan in Pretoria West have blasted the Tshwane Bus Service for failing to provide them with public transport as promised by the metro. According to them, the City of Tshwane seemed not to be interested and was not responding to their grievances with speed, even though they paid for the services and had bought tickets.

“As commuters from the newly established area, we initially sent out a petition to the department of transport in Tshwane, requesting for a bus that would transport us to work at 6.15am.

“We were then given a bus for about three weeks, after which we were told that the driver had been assigned to another route,” Innocentia Choba said.

“The reason we sent a petition is because several buses from Lotus Gardens and West Park 7 and 8 pass by Little Manhattan full to capacity with no space for us,” Choba said.

Deseree Renaud said she was in trouble with her employer due to her arriving late for work.

The commuters have since pleaded with the City to at least provide a double-decker bus and another specifically for learners.

“When purchasing bus tickets we are not told that buses in our area will not be enough, and that they will reach our stations 90% full, Renaud said.

She added that at some point she boarded the bus as early as 5.30am when it left the depot to Atteridgeville.

“By the time the bus comes back from Atteridgeville to Little Manhattan it is already full, and some commuters are left stranded,” Renaud said.

City spokesperson Lindela Mashigo said acquiring more buses and employing more drivers was among the City’s plans.

“The City’s population is growing rapidly and not in proportion to the resource allocation in order to meet passenger demands. Currently in Tshwane we have very few double-deckers in our fleet and those will not be able to accommodate everyone.

“However, the City is looking into adding more buses that will leave Pretorius Street and that will be realised in due course once there’s a pool of drivers,” Mashigo said.

Mashigo added that the City had made efforts to get the departments of transport and education to assist with learner transport as this was their area of expertise.

“The City is assisting with scholar transportation although this is at a very small scale due to resource constraints. But the improved service in our buses has seen a rise in commuters due to the fact that fare increases in other means of transport has led to the bus service being the preferred mode of transport,” Mashigo noted.