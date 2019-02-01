A BOOYSENS, Pretoria West, mother- of-three who grew up not knowing her father desperately wants to get in touch with him so that she can get to know him. Elsabe de Bruyn, 45, has now asked the Gauteng High Court, Pretoria for help. De Bruyn said in papers before court that her mother, now in her 80s, until recently told her that her father had died in a military conflict. She eventually told her the truth that her father had abandoned them when she was born.

De Bruyn said she had done everything to try to locate her now elderly father, who is estimated to be in his 70s. But she always walked into a brick wall, as nobody was prepared to divulge his details.

The Portuguese embassy in Pretoria has now been ordered by the court to disclose any information it has in its possession regarding the man, identified as Avelino Jose Da Paixao.

De Bruyn said that from childhood she had sensed that something was wrong, as relatives would refer to her as “that Portuguese”. But she never knew why until recently.

She stated that she was born from unwed parents in 1973, but she never met her father. She and her mother lived with her grandmother, together with her uncles.

“I asked questions about my father from a young age. I wanted to know what his names and surname was, especially because I did not understand why my mother's surname and my own surname was the same as my grandmother's.

“My mother simply told me that my father's name is Koos.”

De Bruyn said that when she asked to see pictures of him, her mother evaded the issue by telling her that her father was a soldier who died in action in the then South-West Africa.

“She said his body was never found and she could not take me to his grave. She also said she had lost her wedding ring and that she had destroyed all his personal belongings because of the emotional pain it had caused her.”

De Bruyn said she sensed she was not allowed to speak about him.

“Often my mother’s brothers would get into an argument with my mother and I often then hear the word 'Portuguese'. My mother often cried when this happened."

De Bruyn said that as she grew older, she was more anxious to meet her father, especially as her friends asked questions. Father's Day at school was also always an agony for her.

She felt that something was wrong with her, especially as some of her mother’s family would often make her sit on the floor to eat, while the other children were allowed to sit at the table.

She also recalled how she was greeted by one of her uncles. “I would politely greet him “hallo oom (uncle)”. I recall his dark brown eyes looking at me as if I was rubbish and replying “Ja, you Portugees.”

She said she never understood why he said that, but she tried to laugh as if it was a joke.

De Bruyn said she also recalled that she and her mother visited Helena’s Café in Booysens. “During these visits my mother told me to help myself to sweets and she also took goods off the shelves. She simply told the man behind the counter she was taking it and she walked out without paying."

It later emerged that her father either worked at the café or partially owned it.

She also recalled visiting the maintenance court with her mother. “I sat on the wooden bench while my mother went in. I did not know why we were there.”

As the years progressed, she pressured her mother to tell her the truth. The mother told her she had a relationship with her father in 1972 while he worked at the café. After she fell pregnant, he wanted nothing to do with her. He also contested paternity.

Her mother told her that on one occasion at the maintenance court, the magistrate asked that she come into the court as he wanted to see her. Her father was in court and the magistrate asked him why he denied paternity, as she looked just like him.

She recently enquired at the café if anyone knew her father, but everyone remained tight-lipped. Not even a professional tracer could get any information from them.