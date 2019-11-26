Pretoria West woman's frantic plea to find father









File picture: Independent Media Pretoria - A Hercules, Pretoria West, mother who turned to the court earlier this year for help in locating her biological father in Portugal is no closer to getting answers. This is despite a court order months ago that the Portuguese embassy assist her. Elsabe de Bruyn, 45, told the Gauteng High Court, Pretoria, in January that she grew up not knowing her father and she desperately wanted to get in touch with him so she could get to know him. She wanted an order forcing the Portuguese embassy in Pretoria to supply her with documentation or whatever information it had regarding her father, identified as Avelino Jose da Paixao. Judge Cassim Sardiwalla at the time ordered that the embassy had to assist her.

But De Bruyn has again turned to the court, this time to hold the ambassador, in his official capacity, in contempt of court for not providing her with any information.

She wanted him jailed for 20 days or any alternative period the court deemed fit for contempt of court if he did not immediately supply her with the information.

De Bruyn said the January court order could not immediately be served on the embassy as the staff refused to accept it.

But the sheriff later managed to serve it on the Department of International Relations and Co-operation. De Bruyn said the embassy was thus aware of the order. She told the court that she had since heard nothing from the embassy,.

The embassy had not yet responded to her allegations, and Judge Peter Mabuse removed the contempt application from the roll.

De Bruyn earlier explained in court papers that her mother, now in her 80s, until recently told her that her biological father had died in a military conflict.

She eventually told her the truth; that her father had abandoned them when she was born.

De Bruyn said she had done everything to try to locate her now elderly father, who is estimated to be in his late 70s. But she always walked into a brick wall as nobody was prepared to divulge his details.

De Bruyn said that from childhood she had sensed that something was wrong as relatives would refer to her as “that Portuguese”. But she never knew why until recently.

She stated that she was born from unwed parents in 1973 and never met her father. Her mother lived with her grandmother, together with her uncles.

“I asked questions about my father from a young age. I wanted to know what his name and surname was, especially because I did not understand why my mother’s surname and my own surname was the same as my grandmother’s.

“My mother simply told me that my father’s name is Koos.”

De Bruyn said that when she asked to see pictures of him, her mother evaded the issue by telling her that her father was a soldier who died in action in Namibia, then known as South West Africa.

“She said his body was never found and she could not take me to his grave. She also said she had lost her wedding ring and that she had destroyed all his personal belongings because of the emotional pain it had caused her.”

As the years progressed, she pressured her mother to tell her the truth. The mother told her she had a relationship with her father in 1972 while he worked at a café in town. After she fell pregnant, he wanted nothing to do with her. He also contested paternity.

But De Bruyn is longing to know her father and to introduce her own children to their grandfather.

Pretoria News