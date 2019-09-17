Rape survivor Leilani Kuter begins her 729km walk to mark 27 years since her ordeal. She is supported by private investigator Mike Bolhuis, who has reopened her case. Jacques Naude African News Agency (ANA)

Pretoria - To mark her rape ordeal of 27 years ago, Leilani Kuter, 45, has started her 27km a day 27-day walk from Pretoria through 27 suburbs, ending in Ruimsig.

She set off on the walk from the offices of private investigator Mike Bolhuis, who covered the first few kilometres with her. Two hours into the walk she said her feet were already sore, but she will persevere to raise awareness and support for rape victims.

Kuter was raped when she was 18. “The ordeal changed my life, but I did not realise it as I didn’t talk about it for more than 10 years.

“What I have realised is that opening up about it made my life easy in the sense that I realised what my purpose in life is.

“Speaking up and sharing my story to inspire other victims to live their lives has been a big part of my healing in the wake of his horrifying incident.

“Every step of my 729km journey will be taken in defiance of systemic violence against women, children and men in celebration of our collective survival spirit.

“I would like to invite you or your company to come aboard as a sponsor to generate funds for a worthy cause.”

She explained how the rape happened when she opened her room door to a man who pounced on her and wrapped his belt around her neck and raped her. Her life that day changed forever, she said.

The man wore yellow on the day, the same colour she is wearing throughout the walk as she strives to create awareness of crimes against women and children, and to celebrate survivors.

“We appeal to all rape victims to report the crimes committed against them. This information is crucial to gain accurate rape statistics in South Africa.”

Bolhuis said he had joined Kuter on her walk because rape was the most atrocious crime committed against women and children. He urged women to come forward even if their rape cases were more than 30 years old. He said crime cases did not go away, and could always be revisited.

Pretoria News