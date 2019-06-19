ZOO staff on strike due to unpaid benefits. Jacques Naude African News Agency (ANA)

Pretoria Zoo employees, still demonstrating and demanding the immediate payment of unpaid benefits, yesterday said they were hopeful they would be returning to work tomorrow. Employees affiliated to the National Trade Union Congress, who have been on strike since last week, said union representatives had given positive feedback from discussions held in collaboration with the Department of Environmental, Forestry and Fisheries and zoo management.

The employees, according to union representative and branch secretary Frans Rasethe, were happy that they might finally be paid what has been long overdue to the workers.

Rasethe said workers had downed tools after the South African National Biodiversity Institute management refused to heed calls for it to pay all of its employees equally. This was in particular those who had been transferred to the institute from the National Research Foundation on April 1, 2018.

Rasethe said members had no medical aid or housing allowances since the transfer, and they were further aggravated by alleged poor working conditions.

Workers were given the go-ahead to picket by the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration, as of May 21.

“The statement management has sent out that everything in the zoo is running smoothly is false. An inexperienced truck driver accidentally drove into the elephant enclosure recently that can’t be fine.

“Our representatives are going back to meet with the minister who is to address the workers’ salary discrepancies, medical aid and housing benefits before the week is through.”

Rasethe said workers were hoping to be able to return to work tomorrow if all goes well.

Zoo spokesperson and acting managing director Craig Allenby said measures had been put in place to ensure the well-being and safety of the animals, non-striking staff members and visiting members of the public.

He also confirmed that the issue was true with regards to issues arising following the transfer of the employees from the Research Foundation. He said an agreement had been reached with the institute and the foundation’s representative union that conditions of service of employees would be harmonised over 24 months.

This meant that with the transfer of employees having taken place in April 2018, it was set all to be done by March 31, 2020.

Furthermore, Allenby said management was still open to discussions with the union to address employee demands.

Attempts to solicit further comment from him on unions’ latest hopes for a solution went unanswered.

