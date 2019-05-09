INMATES line up to cast their votes at Kgosi Mampuru Correctional Centre in the city. Noni Mokati

Pretoria - As millions of South Africans rushed to their voting stations to cast their ballots, inside the Kgosi Mampuru II Correctional Centre in Pretoria up to 2400 offenders stood in line to vote. Justice and Constitutional Development Minister Michael Masutha was at the facility to assess the proceedings.

“The policies and laws that we pass as the government affect every South African and that includes people who are incarcerated. Therefore, they too are affected by who is in government,” Masutha said.

He added that offenders’ rights to vote were enshrined in the country’s Constitution as well as in UN declarations.

“It is not every country in the world that upholds some of these norms and values. It matters to inmates what the attitude of political parties is towards them as well as their wellbeing.”

Ahead of the elections, political parties were not allowed to campaign at any of the 243 prisons across the country, but officials worked around the clock to ensure offenders obtained their IDs on time.

Inmate Itumeleng Mogorosi, 39, who was voting for the third time, said he was not conflicted about who to vote for. Asked what he hoped his vote would achieve, Mogorosi replied: “I hope the country’s economy will grow, create jobs for people who are outside even for us when we come back to rejoin society. We would like to have a chance to participate in the economy because if it doesn’t grow, chances of being released and not getting employment are high. This might be a chance to get a second shot in life.”

According to the IEC and the department, up to 11000 offenders were registered to vote in these elections. At Kgosi Mampuru, spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo said 2400 were expected to cast their votes.

Gauteng has the highest number of inmates voting this year followed by KwaZulu-Natal and the Free State.

Mogorosi said he still had the right to ensure his voice is heard.

“It’s important to me (to vote) because it is my Constitutional right as a South African. Even if I’m still incarcerated there are still some rights that need to be maintained,” he said.

Masutha, who had visited the Johannesburg’s Sun City prison on the eve of the elections, was also scheduled to go to his parliamentary constituency Rosebank in Joburg north before heading to his voting station in Norwood to make his mark.

