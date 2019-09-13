Pretoria - The late Sefako Makgatho Health Sciences University student Hunadi Magongoa was a bright star. Magongoa, 20, died in hospital two weeks ago from suspected food poisoning. She had eaten food from the university’s cafeteria.

It was reported that she suffered from diarrhoea and vomiting leading to her admission to hospital.

The student, who was also part of the university women’s soccer team, ate the food with 24 other players.

Her team members were emotional as loud songs resounded through the sports campus in Ga-Rankuwa where they had gathered to remember her.

Tears flowed freely, and sadness was etched on the faces of family, her teammates, friends and fellow students as they said their last goodbyes to the second-year student.

Acting vice-chancellor Professor Lekan Ayo-Yosuf assured Magongoa’s family that they would investigate the cause of her death.

The university also announced that it would name a prize after her to be awarded to a student at the university who excels in sports.

“Please find comfort in God’s name; death has robbed the university of a precious soul, but God knows best. Hunadi will always be remembered in the history books of this university for her dedication in sports and we have decided to honour her memory with a prize named after her,” he said.

The institution announced last week the appointment of a new service provider for its student cafeteria.

A report was due to be released last week but was delayed as more parties joined the investigation, including experts from the Department of Health and the police.

The state has opened an inquest and an autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death.

Student Representative Council (SRC) president Innocent Chauke described Magongoa as a woman with a vibrant personality and a beautiful smile. She will be buried tomorrow in her ancestral home in Lebowakgomo, Limpopo.

