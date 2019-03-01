Executive mayor of Tshwane, Stevens Mokgalapa. Picture: Thobile Mathonsi/African News Agency/ANA

Pretoria - All political parties in the Tshwane council yesterday voted unanimously for the “pro-poor” adjustments budget tabled by Executive Mayor Stevens Mokgalapa. ANC councillor Oscar Mathafa said the party supported the budget because “we are the biggest beneficiaries of it.”

Although the ANC supported the budget, it slammed the adjustments report as being a classic case of under-performance. “The underspending is because of error of judgement.We can’t operate as if we want to save the City’s money as if we are a profit-driven organisation,”he said.

Mathafa criticised the administration for struggling to collect revenues, saying this had become the norm.

Mokgalapa said he accepted criticisms and promised that under his watch there would be no underspending.

The adjustments were effected based on assessment of the performance of the municipality during the first half of the financial year. They were made on the 2018/19 budget passed in May last year.

Mokgalapa said adjustments were developed with residents in mind and to realise a safe city that offered reliable service delivery.

The EFF, on the other hand, had earlier said it would support the adjustments on condition that it would fund the insourcing of security guards and the provision of sanitary products.

Its regional leader Moaferika Mabogwana suggested that an unspent amount of R42.9million initially for employees’ related costs must be directed to appointments of security guards and provision of sanitary products.

Mokgalapa expressed support for the insourcing of guards, but said the amount would not be enough for the insourcing process. “In principle we are agreeing with the insourcing of the guards, but the R42m might be little for the process.”

He suggested that some of the amount would rather be used for the provision of sanitary towels, to which the EFF gave the nod.

In terms of the budget, an additional estimated amount of R460m was identified on the operating account. It included higher than expected revenue from property rates, electricity, interest earned on investments and additional grant funding.

At least R708600 of roll-over funded from the Social Infrastructure Grant was injected into the budget for the social development centre in Winterveldt.

The budget for Emergency Management Services was reduced from R32.2m to R26.2 million. The R6m difference was as a result of a saving from Mamelodi station and transferred to Shared Services for the acquisition of vehicles.

On the other hand, the budget for Economic Development and Spatial Planning reduced by R23m from R113.5m to R90.5m.

Mokgalapa announced that an amount of R5m was transferred to Marabastad informal traders stalls from the Lalela Monument project.

An increase for operating grants of R296m would benefit the Human Settlements Development Grant and the Tshwane Rapid Transit (TRT) operating subsidy.

Mokgalapa said additional revenue was re-allocated to accelerate projects such as the bus operating subsidy for Mamelodi, clearing of illegal dumping, removal of household refuse and maintenance of street lights, among other services.

He announced that the capital budget remained more or less unchanged. However, he highlighted some noteworthy adjustments, which included the reduction of the budget for Community and Social Development Services by R974599 from R98m to R97m.

“An amount of R24.5m was identified as a saving from the redevelopment of the Caledonian project. The project is on hold until outstanding legal matters have been resolved,” Mokgalapa said.

The funding has been reprioritised to benefit the upgrading of Pilditch Stadium at a cost of R22m. An amount ofR1m will be allocated to Lucas Masterpieces Moripe Stadium for the installation of generators.

Mokgalapa reiterated his commitment to better service delivery.

“An amount of R99m was allocated for the acquisition of land for the upgrading of informal settlements.”

Pretoria News