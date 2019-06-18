THIS collision involving a bus and a minibus taxi on the R81 near Maphalle Village in Limpopo claimed 24 lives. African News Agency (ANA)

Pretoria - The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) said yesterday it was investigating at least three major crashes which claimed 36 lives over the long weekend. The RTMC said 24 people died on Sunday night when a minibus collided with a bus on the R81 near Maphalle Village in Limpopo.

“The crash happened on Sunday night when one of the drivers lost control of the vehicle and collided head-on with another one on a sharp curve,” the RTMC said.

“The RTMC and the police will be investigating allegations that the minibus was overloaded with 10 people when the collision happened. This resulted in 24 fatalities from the minibus and three injuries from the bus.”

Earlier on Sunday morning six people died on the same stretch of road near Dingamanzi Village when two sedans collided. Police were investigating the cause of the accident.

In another crash in Mpumalanga, six people died, including children aged between 2 and 13, when two sedans collided on the R55 between Emalahleni and Verena.

“This was the bloodiest weekend we have experienced and it again points to recklessness and negligence by drivers,” said RTMC chief executive Makhosini Msibi.

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula said he was saddened by the spate of fatal crashes over the long weekend.

Ministry spokesperson Ayanda Allie Paine said the crashes were devastating. “What was meant to be a joyous long weekend has been marred by heartbreaking road crashes where far too many lives have been lost.

“Without casting aspersions - because the cause of each crash is still under investigation - the ministry cautions against exceeding the speed limit, drinking and driving, dangerous overtaking, distracted driving and driver fatigue. “One never thinks it'll happen to them until it does. Take it easy, rest often and obey the road rules, rather get to your destination late than not at all”.

