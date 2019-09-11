THE late Jabu Baloyi.

FAMILY members of slain Jabu Baloyi said they were confident that ongoing investigations into the taxi driver’s death were on the right track. They said the authorities could redeem themselves by giving them justice.

MEC for Public Transport and Roads Infrastructure Jacob Mamabolo visited Baloyi's relatives on Monday to update them on the support committed to them at a previous meeting.

Baloyi’s sister Hlamalani Baloyi-Jele said the feedback and progress report was reassuring, despite the family still trying to deal with his death. “We will never get peace, but at least we can get justice.

“Things are not easy as Mpho (his wife) and children are still shattered by what happened.

"But things are a bit better when the MEC keeps us in the loop, making sure we receive some type of closure,” she said.

Baloyi left behind three daughters, Kgaugelo, 21, Koketso, 15, and Kamogelo, 6.

He was described as the breadwinner and a strong family man who would bend over backwards for his family. “My husband was a caring man. He looked after all of us in this house. I don’t know what to do. It’s very tough. I am deeply hurt,” said Mpho Baloyi.

Mamabolo was joined by Deputy Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy Bavelile Hlongwa and an Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) team to also provide updates relating to investigations into the murder.

“Our meeting is a follow-up to the one we had with the family shortly after the tragic death of Jabu. We thought we should give them space to mourn the loss of their loved one without us coming and going in the residence,” said Mamabolo.

Hlongwa and Mamabolo together with the police leadership introduced a team of Ipid investigators who will probe the circumstances that led to the shooting and killing of Baloyi.

Baloyi was killed in the Pretoria CBD two weeks ago during clashes between taxi operators and a group alleged to be involved in drug trade in the area.

“We are grateful for the quick response from the police in finding the truth about what led to Jabu’s death. This is important in the process of the family finding healing,” said Hlongwa.

Investigators will be constantly liaising with the family to keep them up to date with progress of the probe. “We have also assured the family about the commitment of the rest of the government to get to the bottom of this issue through an investigation to give us the totality of the facts.

"Getting to the truth and knowing all the facts is crucial for the family to heal,” said Mamabolo.