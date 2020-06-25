Proceedings postponed for man accused of killing Evelyn De Kock

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Pretoria - The family and friends of slain Evelyn De Kock will have to wait a bit longer to find out if the man accused of killing her will be granted bail, as the proceedings were postponed in the Pretoria Magistrate's Court. De Kock’s boyfriend and murder accused, Clayton Andrews was due to appear in court yesterday after the court remanded the matter last week to confirm his residential address. The court heard that the address for Andrews had been confirmed by the police, while magistrate Thandi Theledi said the courts would be ready to hear his formal bail application should he wish to do so. Andrews' legal representative indicated to the court that his client had indicated his intention to apply for bail in absentia. The matter was postponed as Andrews was not brought to court for his appearance.

Theledi, however, said the day was not lost as the matter would in all likelihood have been postponed for a proper bail application to be set.

She said Andrews would remain in custody until his bail application.

Andrews is facing a murder charge, accused of stabbing the 42 year-old De Kock and killing her.

The killing of De Kock and other women has once more brought the issue of the ongoing spate of femicide in SA into the spotlight.

The government has gone as far as declaring gender-based violence and femicide a national crisis.

Police commissioner Lieutenant-General Elias Mawela condemned the killing of women in the province in the strongest terms, calling on all residents, activists and NGOs, to raise awareness and assist in the fight against gender-based violence and its manifestations.

Andrews will return for his bail application on July 3.

Pretoria News