Pretoria - The City of Tshwane turned to the Gauteng High Court, Pretoria, to obtain an interdict against a Proclamation Hill resident from running a car wash business from his home. But the homeowner, Sambo Stevious, a deputy director at the Department of Trade and Industry, said he used to run the car wash business, but he stopped once the City told him it was illegal.

The City took him to task about his business and he was given a suspended fine by the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court. This was on condition he stopped his car washing business.

Stevious said he had not been aware he may not run such a business from his home. The City said it had visited the site and he had definitely not stopped the activity.

But Stevious explained to the court that he now had new interests and that he adheres to the by-laws.

“I am a member of various voluntary clubs and on a rotational basis, especially weekends, I host our social club or running club or taxi and shuttle meetings from home,” Stevious said.

These meetings, which also include a “personal growth possibilities” club, normally take place twice a month at his home.

“During these gatherings some members - not more than five of the clubs - wash their cars using the equipment from the ceased car wash business.”

Stevious assured the court he did not receive payment for this.

Simon Sithole of the City’s litigation department said in an affidavit that Stevious was still running his car wash business, which was illegal, as his property was not zoned for this purpose.

He said that in 2016 the City received complaints from a neighbour that there was an illegal car wash business in the street. Stevious was warned to stop his car wash activities, but he did not do so. He was taken to court, where he pleaded guilty and received a suspended R4000 fine (or four months' imprisonment).

Sithole said that despite the criminal charges and penalties, an inspection of the property proved that Stevious was still running the business.

The City again took Stevious to the lower court, where he was this time fined R5000 or a year in jail. Another inspection at the property revealed that the business was continuing. Sithole said there was even a large advertisement outside the property indicating that it was a car wash.

In 2017, Stevious obtained permission to use his property as a “home enterprise”. This was to run an office from his home with a staff of four employees. Sithole said the permission was clear - to run a small office for administrative or consulting purposes and not for a car washing business.

Stevious insisted that he is a law-abiding citizen and that by the time the City launched this application, his car washing business’s doors were long closed.

The court has meanwhile referred the matter for oral evidence on the question of whether the business was still up and running when the City turned to court.

