Professor Peter Mbati hopes inquiry will clear him of sexual allegations

Pretoria - The Sefako Makgatho Health Sciences University’s embattled Professor Peter Mbati is hedging his bets on the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee inquiry finally clearing his name of sexual allegations once and for all.

Within days of assuming office last week Monday, Mbati has faced an onslaught over his appointment as the vice-chancellor of the university, following the announcement by the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Higher Education instituting an inquiry into the appointment.

The decision by the committee was initiated by a damning report by the Commission on Gender Equality regarding Mbati’s tenure as the head of the University of Venda.

According to Committee chairperson Phillemon Mapulane, the report alleged the Council of the University of Venda did not conclusively deal with the remedial actions of the Gender Commission, including subjecting Mbati to a disciplinary process in line with the university’s own sexual harassment policy.

However, the university has continued to stick to its decision to keep Mbati on as its vice-chancellor and gone as far as promising to co-operate fully with the Portfolio Committee during the inquiry.