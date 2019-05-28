PLANS to demolish the HM Pitje Stadium and replace it with a modern facility are edging closer to reality. African News Agency (ANA)

Pretoria - The resurrection of the once majestic HM Pitje Stadium in Mamelodi West is moving closer to reality. The Department of Sport, Arts, Culture and Recreation said it was pleased with the progress by the City of Tshwane in assisting to demolish the existing structure and redevelop it into a modern facility.

The stadium remains non-compliant with safety and construction regulations. As such, no occupational certificate has been issued. Its emergency and seating requirements don't meet basic standards.

The department's chief director of corporate services, Chris Lekalakala, said he was pleased with the progress.

He said the requirement documents and the utility bill for the stadium were submitted to the City’s Region 6 as well as water and electricity departments. Both departments had already signed-off the demolition permit, and subsequently disconnected water and electricity, he said.

Lekalakala said it was a step in the right direction, although no dates or timelines were given.

“Next will be to submit the file for advice on the demolition approval,” said Lekalakala.

There have been delays and problems with the stadium since 2006.

The delays have robbed nine-time PSL champions Mamelodi Sundowns of their ancestral home.

The Brazilians have not played at the venue for years, a fact that has not gone down well with the club’s diehard fans.

Coach Pitso Mosimane recently said that he believed a return to the stadium would boost the club’s morale and give them an advantage over visiting teams, especially in the Caf Champions League.

He recalled how the stadium used to be packed when he played for the Downs in his heyday, and reckoned their support base had grown more over the years.

Sundowns alternates between Lucas Moripe Stadium and Loftus Versfeld as their home-ground, while their offices and training ground are based at Chloorkop in Midrand.

The stadium was meant to be ready for the City’s 2010 Fifa World Cup legacy. However, the event has come and gone, and the stadium remains incomplete.

The angle of the seating is dangerous and pitch visibility obsolete in certain sections of the stands.

Community leader and frontrunner of the #BringBackHMPitje campaign Tsaka Tsepedi said they were more optimistic this time around.

“The communication lines are much clearer between the department and City as well as us. We are involved each step of the way.”

DA provincial sport, recreation, arts, culture and heritage spokesperson Kingsol Chabalala lambasted the department for misusing funds which could have been put to better use in Mamelodi. “A total of R117228841 has been wasted and could have been put to better use."

