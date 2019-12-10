Promises and pitfalls of social media









File picture. Pretoria - As I negotiated my way into town amid the pouring rain on Monday, I again marvelled at the convenience of social media. I could check the best route in from the east and which routes to avoid. As a person who grew up without social media, it took me a while to master. But that said, I also take note of the immense implications posting on this platform can have. While many people’s lives had been ruined by irresponsible posting, I recently had a bit of a giggle for the Limpopo father of seven, who simply had to boast about his newly gained millionaire status. A WhatsApp message nearly caused the instant multi-millionaire to part with his R20.8million Lotto winnings. He wrote in the message “if I get R20m I can give all my children R1m and remain with R13m”. He also boasted that his working days were finally over as he would “just stay at home”.

Keeping tight-lipped about his fortune, the man offered to pay a once-off amount of R100 000 to the mother of one of his teenage daughters.

This, he said, would be in full and final settlement of his R1 000 a month maintenance.

He explained to her that he was not well and that he was quitting his job at Sars. His pension payout would thus enable him to pay her the R100 000.

The woman eagerly accepted and the money was paid into her bank account. But she then got wind of his WhatsApp message and insisted on the balance - the outstanding R900 000.

The man denied any winnings or that he was responsible for the post. But the woman obtained proof of the winnings and took him to court for the outstanding balance.

The high court found that the WhatsApp message constituted a binding agreement and ordered the man to pay the R900000.

The Supreme Court of Appeal, however, overturned this finding. It held that the message did not contain an offer that could be interpreted as a binding agreement.

Five justices of that court said if one looked at the wording of the message, it suggested that he never agreed to part with some of his winnings, it simply relayed what he would do if he did hit the jackpot.

Demi Pretorius of leading law firm Adams&Adams said in the era of social media and instant messaging, the courts are constantly challenged to develop the common law to accommodate the ever-changing environment.

Even though the Supreme Court found in this case that the WhatsApp message was not a binding contract, it does not mean that a WhatsApp message can never give rise to binding legal obligations.

“As a general rule, there are no prescribed formalities for the conclusion of a contract. All that is required is an offer and an acceptance and consequently consensus between the contracting parties.”

She also warned that it is important to note that acceptance of an offer need not be expressed in words. It can also be established by conduct, from which the inference of acceptance can logically be drawn.

Pretorius said people must thus exercise caution when negotiating or making offers online and via instant messaging, as those expressions could create legally binding agreements.

Office gossip over social media can also be dangerous, as the colleagues of a government employee recently found out. They speculated over social media on her HIV-status, which gave rise to a R2m defamation claim against the group of gossipers. This claim is still pending, but it serves as a warning that one must be extremely careful what you post on social media.

While the internet and social media have made our lives a lot easier, its hidden dangers are vast.

