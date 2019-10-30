Prostate cancer treatment breakthrough









A file picture of professor Vanessa Hayes learning how to make fire with Juǀ’hoansi hunters in the now dried homeland of the greater Kalahari of Namibia. From left to right: Nǂamce Sao, ǀkun Nǂamce, Vanessa Hayes and ǀkun ǀkunta. Photo: Chris Bennett/Evolving Picture Pretoria - Southern Africa is the birthplace of modern homo sapiens, researchers have said. The discovery has also brought researchers one step closer to finding effective treatment for prostate cancer in African men. The findings of the study, undertaken by researchers and scientists across various disciplines, were published in the British multidisciplinary scientific journal Nature on Monday. It concluded that the earliest ancestors of anatomically modern humans had emerged in a southern African homeland and even thrived in the region for more than 70 000 years, before migrating due to climate changes. Through the use of DNA, the team of scientists found that the data indicated that the Greater Zambezi River Basin region, particularly the south-west Kalahari, played a significant role in shaping anatomical modern human emergence and prehistory.

University of Pretoria researcher Professor Vanessa Hayes said although it was clear for some time that anatomically modern humans appeared in Africa roughly 200 000 years prior, the exact location had been debated for a long time.

Hayes and Professor Riana Bornman also took blood samples from 198 Namibians and South Africans carrying mitogenomes representative of all modern humans to also establish a catalogue lineage.

“As a South African, it is exciting to know that many of us, irrespective of how they ethically identify, may be carrying a mitogenome from one of modern humans’ oldest known ancestors,” Hayes said.

Another positive step, Bornman said, was that with that knowledge on hand they would be able to make strides in their work on finding an effective prostate cancer treatment for African men.

This was especially taking into consideration that the prevalence of prostate cancer in African men had over the years rocketed to over 4 000 men being diagnosed every year.

Bornman said the reason they broadened their research to include the study was due to current inefficacy of routine medicines in treating prostate cancer.

“The focus of our research was and is to capture the extent of genetic diversity across South Africa, so all South Africans can be included in the new era of genomic medicine. Also allowing one to use their DNA code to manage and treat disease.”

Bornman said the genetic diversity was the footprint of humans’ past which predicted their future.

“It’s a proud moment for us to have studies conducted in Africa for Africans and it will, in the long run, provide a better understanding on how to deal with the myriad of other challenges and changes occurring.”