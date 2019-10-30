The discovery has also brought researchers one step closer to finding effective treatment for prostate cancer in African men.
The findings of the study, undertaken by researchers and scientists across various disciplines, were published in the British multidisciplinary scientific journal Nature on Monday.
It concluded that the earliest ancestors of anatomically modern humans had emerged in a southern African homeland and even thrived in the region for more than 70 000 years, before migrating due to climate changes.
Through the use of DNA, the team of scientists found that the data indicated that the Greater Zambezi River Basin region, particularly the south-west Kalahari, played a significant role in shaping anatomical modern human emergence and prehistory.