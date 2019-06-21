Hashim Amla struggled to cope with the intensity in the field.

1. Where is SA’s Kane Williamson? South Africa’s woes at ICC global events will continue until its most experienced players perform in the crunch moments. It is an over-riding theme that has plagued so many tournaments in the past, and it reared its ugly head again in the United Kingdom. Performing splendidly in bilateral series is nice, and wracking up records along the way is swell, but it is at a World Cup when the spotlights are at its brightest that legends are separated from the good players. SA came to the World Cup not wanting to perform “superhero” feats, but they were in dire need of a superhero to step up when they needed it most.

2. The walking wounded

Every team has injuries, and withdrawals, but no physio has earned his money like the Proteas’ Craig Govender over the past three weeks. SA have rarely had a fully fit squad to pick from throughout the World Cup, and it was the bowlers who suffered the most. Considering SA’s proposed “X-factor” heading into the World Cup was its bowling unit, the team’s chances diminished greatly when Dale Steyn was forced to return home. Equally, Lungi Ngidi’s absence for crucial matches in the heart of the campaign forced a major rethink.

3. Frazzled minds

“The challenge is to stay cool enough to handle the pressure in the moment that you can succeed in future,” says Liverpool’s Uefa Champions League winning coach Jurgen Klopp. This statement could not be more appropriate for the Proteas. It does not only refer to playing affairs, but selection and tactical planning too. Everything unravelled at a rapid rate in England and Wales with SA opting to bowl when they should have batted (against Bangladesh) and batted when they should have bowled (against India). Equally, the selection of the playing XI was often out of tune with the conditions. Tabraiz Shamsi should have played in the opener against England on a dry Oval surface. It was also strange that Aiden Markram missed out against India at a venue he had played at for Hampshire prior to the World Cup.

4. Blame the suits

SA’s preparation for the World Cup was a hike up Table Mountain and a three-day camp at Tukkies in Pretoria. That is nowhere near enough for a high-intensity tournament like the World Cup. While Cricket SA’s financial woes are well-documented, it is no time to start penny-pinching before a major tournament. Previous Proteas teams have spent time in the Swiss Alps with high-performance analysts from outside the cricket world before successful trips to England. Equally, CSA’s inability to stand up to the BCCI and get key players released early from the IPL basically pulled the rug out of the Proteas’ World Cup campaign. Kagiso Rabada looked a weary version of himself at the World Cup due to his exertions in the IPL.

5. Dad’s army

SA entered the World Cup with five players over the age of 34. And captain Faf du Plessis admitted to ageing another five years during Wednesday’s epic clash against the New Zealand. It showed in the field where Du Plessis simply doesn’t have a “gun” arm any longer after numerous shoulder injuries. Hashim Amla, who even in his prime was never the most athletic fielder, struggled to cope with the intensity and Steyn, of course, never even got onto the park.