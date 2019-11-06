Protection order issued against father of murdered Eersterust youngster Dean Jafta









DEAN JAPHTA’S father, Denzyl Jafta, holds a T-shirt with the face of his late son at his home in Eersterust. African News Agency (ANA) Pretoria - A protection order has been issued against the father of murdered Eersterust youngster Dean Jafta by the girlfriend of his alleged killer. Virginia Keppler, the spokesperson for the Jafta family, said Denzyl Jafta was informed by family members that the police were looking for him on Monday. Keppler said when the father went to inquire with the local police, he was informed that a temporary protection order had been issued out against him. “From what we have been told it is that the girlfriend of Mark Billy Booysen who is standing trial for Dean’s murder took out the temporary protection against Jafta.” “She asked the court to ensure Jafta should stop verbally abusing, harassing her and to cease all contact with her.”

Keppler said the father was shocked and vehemently denied the allegations, as in fact, he and his family were the ones who had been constantly under attack in court in front of numerous witnesses.

“He is now in the process of taking out a protection order against her and is asking that she should be banned from attending the trial.

It's like those in support of Booysen are trying to push this father, who is simply looking for closure as to what happened to his son, over the edge.”

She said the family and community were dismayed that instead of finding the witness due to testify in the trial, police officials were instead running after Jafta and had only bothered to try to find witnesses due in court at the last minute.

This after presiding Judge Bert Bam was forced to issue a warrant of arrest for yet another state witness that failed to arrive in court on Monday.

Booysen is on trial for the kidnapping and murder of Dean who disappeared in May 2017, alongside his co-accuseds Angelique Badawy, her new husband, Mastafa Badawy and Roderiquez Smiles, for their role in the murder of Eersterust resident Ulrich Heugh.

It is believed the same gun used to kill Dean was also used to kill Heugh a few months later.

Pretoria News