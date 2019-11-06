Pretoria - A protection order has been issued against the father of murdered Eersterust youngster Dean Jafta by the girlfriend of his alleged killer.
Virginia Keppler, the spokesperson for the Jafta family, said Denzyl Jafta was informed by family members that the police were looking for him on Monday.
Keppler said when the father went to inquire with the local police, he was informed that a temporary protection order had been issued out against him.
“From what we have been told it is that the girlfriend of Mark Billy Booysen who is standing trial for Dean’s murder took out the temporary protection against Jafta.”
“She asked the court to ensure Jafta should stop verbally abusing, harassing her and to cease all contact with her.”