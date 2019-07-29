Students and Lecturers at the Sefako Makgatho Health Sciences University were barred entry by protesting SRC and Nehawu representatives. Picture: Goitsemang Tlhabye

Pretoria - While Tshwane residents battled to gain access to the city centre due to protest action by city bus drivers; students and lecturers couldn’t gain entry into Sefako Makgatho Health Sciences University either as a protest erupted at their campus. From the early hours today university buses and private cars could be seen lining up around the entrance of the university, unable to move due to protesting students at the gate.

Many of the staff and other students waiting patiently for things to cool down and said they had no idea what the issue was at the university this time around.

One staff member who asked not be named said she did not know what the issues were as she left work on Friday with everything still running smoothly, with no hint of any trouble brewing.

“I drove to work thinking it's going to be a normal day considering all the backlog and chaos seemed to be focused more around the city. So I’ve just resorted to sitting outside to see what happens.”

Another student said from what she had gathered, the SRC along with National Education Health and Allied Workers Union (Nehawu) were demanding issues raised by students earlier this year in April be resolved before the Vice-Chancellor and president's term was concluded in December.

Attempts to get comment from the Student Representative Council President and Nehawu representatives proved futile as they said they would not be giving a comment or detailing their grievances as they were still in talks with university management.

