The ANC in Centurion region 4 partnered with the community to demand service delivery and the axing of a director accused of sexual harassment and nepotism. Picture: James Mahlokwane

Pretoria - Aggrieved protesters gave the City of Tshwane an option to speed up service delivery and axe a director accused of sexually harassing colleagues or suffer a total shutdown of Lyttelton municipal offices. The crowd travelled from various townships to convene at the municipal offices where they said the morale of the staff has declined and subsequently affected the provision of services.

ANC leaders handed MMC for the Environment and Agriculture, Dana Wannenburg, a memorandum and documents they called evidence sufficient to have the named director sent to jail and relieved of his duties.

ANC head of elections in Centurion, Khongela Maluleka, said the very same director was also guilty of placing over 10 close and distant family members in positions they were not qualified for.

“This director has intimidating and threatening tendencies and his behavior has ruined the morale of the staff here and this has thus affected service delivery. How do we continue having a director operating as per normal when he allegedly sexually harassed two women?

“We are calling for basic services for our people who live across Centurion but have been forgotten and neglected. Our roads are filled with potholes, people do not have running water and electricity while criminals are terrorising them due to non-functional street lights.”

One of the women the director allegedly sexually harassed is DA Councillor Ina Strydom who told Pretoria News that the director tried to force himself on her a couple of times.

She said she was afraid to report it to the police with fears the issue could be racialised but she was not happy he was being called out.

Wannenburg signed and received the memorandum and assured the community that the City of Tshwane would go through it. This included the evidence submitted to expose alleged nepotism and corruption by the director.

“Some of the issues mentioned in the memorandum itself must be investigated, it’s not the things I can comment on. However, where it is service delivery issues that require the municipality to deliver we’ll look into that.

"Some of the issues may have budget implications but we’ll put them in the Integrated Development Planning (IDP),” he said.

According to Wannenburg, it’s not easily for the City of Tshwane to force employees to just resign when people call for their resignation.

“There is always some contractual procedure that must be followed. It’s not easy for someone to just say resign today, it doesn’t work like that in today’s world.

"All those issues and evidence must be investigated. The people will provide us with the evidence and we will look into it.”

