A pooch at the SPCA Tshwane Waltloo branch.

Pretoria - Access to proper shelter should be a priority for all animals during cold winter nights, according to the Tshwane SPCA. The organisation's spokesperson, Elsa Daniels, said while warm weather posed risks, the cold was a more serious threat to pet health.

She said some dog breeds with thick coats preferred staying outside during the night, but they should always have the option to go indoors.

“Gauteng can get very cold at night in winter, and all animals should have access to proper shelter. All animals, regardless of breed, younger than a year old, should be inside a house at night.

“Breeds with thick coats such as Huskies, St Bernards, Chows and German Shepard dogs, might prefer to stay outside during the night, but they should always have the option to come inside if they want to,” she said.

“Small breeds with short hair such as Yorkies, Pekingese, Doberman Pinscher and Toy Poms definitely needed to be protected from the cold.

Companion animals were not the only animals in need of protection during winter. Livestock, including horses and donkeys, had their own unique considerations and needs, she added.

SPCA Tshwane veterinarian Dr Floris Kruger advised pet owners to ensure dogs were vaccinated against Kennel Cough.

He warned that cold weather exacerbated arthritis in pets in all joints.

“This will be evident by your pet getting up slowly after lying down for a while, not being able to jump on couches and beds and struggling to walk up the stairs.”

Kruger also shared tips to keep cats warm: “Make sure that your cat has a clean litter box that is inside the house because if it's too cold, cats won't go outside to use a litter box.

“In a multi-cat household there should always be one more litter box than the amount of cats in the house, and litter boxes should be in different rooms and not close to the cat food as cats are very territorial and can feel threatened if all the litter boxes are in the same place,” he said.

In addition, wooden dog kennels could be insulated by nailing carpet pieces to the floor and inside of the kennel.

