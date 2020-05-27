Public avenues now available for police bullying

Pretoria - Members of the public who feel that the police are not toeing the line during the state of disaster now have a number of avenues available where they can report their complaints, including to their nearest police station. In response to the recent judgment by the Gauteng High Court, Pretoria, in the matter brought by the family of murdered Collin Khosa, the SAPS has enabled its National Service Complaints Centre to assist the public in reporting allegations of police brutality at this time. This can include reporting the SAPS where the public feel they have been treated inhumanely or in a degrading manner by them during the Covid-19 lockdown. Judge Hans Fabricius earlier this month made it clear that all armed forces must toe the line during lockdown. In a step to improve the accountability of the police and the SANDF while enforcing lockdown, he ordered that the ministers of Defence and Police had to develop and publish a code of conduct and operational procedures regulating the conduct of their members. The SAPS said in a statement that the public could also report complaints to the National Service Complaints Centre on the toll free number 0800333177 or email [email protected] or [email protected] Complaints can vary from torture and inhumane treatment meted out by the armed forces to poor service delivery regarding police response, investigations, police negligence and police misconduct.

National police spokesperson Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo said when the public reported a complaint, the complaint would be required to contain detailed information such as full names and surname, identity number, residential/business address, telephone and cellphone numbers and an email address.

Complainants would also be required to give a detailed description of what occurred including the province or area in which the complaint originates and the date and time.

It must also include details of the SAPS officials involved.

Naidoo said the national state of disaster had created an unprecedented situation which required the co-operation of everyone to prevent, combat and manage the spreading of the virus. Thus law enforcement agencies were expected to ensure that the disaster management regulations were adhered to by everyone.

He warned that members of the public suspected to be in contravention of the disaster management regulations may expect to be arrested or to accompany an officer to a police station. If the offence is of a serious nature, the person may be detained and brought before a court as soon as reasonably possible, but not later than 48 hours after the arrest.

A person who is arrested may apply for bail in court, or if the offence is less serious, the community service centre commander or the senior member of the SAPS in charge must consider the release of a person on a written warning to appear in court. In some cases the public will also be given the option to pay an admission of guilt fine.

The person will not have to appear in court, but by paying the admission of guilt fine, it is regarded as if the person has been convicted in court and the person will have a criminal record.

The State of Disaster Regulations allow that “a law enforcement officer may forcibly confine the body of the arrested person if the person does not submit to custody”, Naidoo warned.

