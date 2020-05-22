Public can still have say on Tshwane's draft Integrated Development Plan

Pretoria - Due to the prevalence of Covid-19 theTshwane Metro Council won’t be able to organise community meetings to allow residents to participate in the process to review its draft Integrated Development Plan. Head administrator Mpho Nawa said the council would use local broadcasters and online media for public consultations. The draft review was for 2020/21 of the 2017-21 IDP, providing a platform for laying down strategic intervention in the interests of boosting Tshwane’s development. Nawa said the plan sought to stabilise the council's finances, revitalise the economy and effectively deliver quality services. “It’s important for residents representing Tshwane’s diverse community landscape to participate in these consultations. Community engagements provide the team of administrators with a metric upon which residents measure our performance in terms of our service delivery mandate.”

According to him, the IDP was driven by the need to facilitate economic growth and job creation, promotion of inclusivity, delivery of excellent services and protection of the environment.

Residents were advised to take note of changes to the consultation process before making their contributions.

Nawa said: “Public consultations have historically taken place at community halls across all seven regions. However, due to the advent of the Covid-19 pandemic and national disaster management lockdown regulations, the city will use various local broadcasters and online media for public consultations.”

The call for public comment included the 2020 draft metropolitan spatial development framework, 2020/21 draft medium-term revenue framework and expenditure and draft property rates policy by-law.

To make up for the constitutional requirement for public participation in the government’s affairs, the council urged residents to email their views on the plan to [email protected]

Alternatively, participants can drop their written suggestions into an IDP comments box at a reception desk at Tshwane House.

The closing date for comments on the IDP is June 19 at 1pm, while the closing date for comments on the 2020 draft metropolitan spatial development framework is July 20.

