Cyclist Thana Groenewald is also a student at Tuks. African News Agency (ANA)

Pretoria - Univerity of Pretoria (Tuks) student Thana Groenewald and her father Willem used a very different technique to prepare for this year's Absa Cape Epic mountain bike race last month. In the build-up to the big race, the 18-year-old and her father only had the opportunity to train in real mountain bike conditions twice.

The rest of the time she was in her hostel room at the Prinshof Campus training for up to two hours a day on a “Kickr”, a smart indoor training device.

Groenewald said there were two reasons for doing this.

“Going out to ride your bike in the city centre is, apart from it not being the ideal training ground, not considered to be the wisest thing to do, even more so if you are a woman,” she said.

The other challenge was that Groenewald and her dad only received confirmation that they would be allowed to start two months before the race. This did not leave much time for decent training time on the bike.

Luckily Groenewald was already reasonably fit as she is an avid Xterra-competitor (mountain bike triathlon). Two weeks before the Epic she ended fourth in the age-groups category of the Grabouw Xterra-event.

The Tuks student said the nice thing about training on a “Kickr” is that you get to programme your ride in the finest detail which means she could test herself to the limit.

The downside is that the “Kickr” can never genuinely simulate real mountain bike conditions.

Groenewald quickly faced that harsh reality when riding the Epic.

The constant bouncing around through rough terrain, at times battling to keep her bike under control took its toll, especially on her upper body. She started to suffer severe inflammation in her arms.

There were stages when it got so bad that she battled to grip the bike's handlebars properly and braking became an agony.

In spite of it, she still enjoyed the “Epic challenge”. There were numerous times when she found herself wondering as to why she was voluntarily punishing herself to such an extent.

To make things worse both she and her dad suffered from short but intense “battles” with stomach bugs towards the latter stages of the Epic.

Then on one of the downhill sections, she went down so hard that her liver burst on impact, resulting in her spending five days in a hospital intensive care unit.

But Groenewald’s answer as to why she got back on her bike and continued to pedal is simple: “I love to cycle.” African News Agency (ANA)

Pretoria News