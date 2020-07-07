Punter fumes over ‘insult’ at Carousel casino

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Pretoria - Casinos reopened in South Africa last week, but there is one regular punter who is reluctant to go back until her pre-lockdown complaint has been resolved to her satisfaction. Daphne Kgachane, a Sun International platinum MVG cardholder, said that on March 20 - a week before the start of the national lockdown - she went to The Carousel to play slots. She said there were signs indicating that some machines were off limits because of Covid-19, but she found a machine and settled there to play. At about 2am (on Saturday morning) however, she asked a casino floor manager if she could move to one of the closed machines she preferred. She claims he told her to go to ask President Cyril Ramaphosa to open the machine for her. He also referred to her and the president in a derogatory and racist manner.

Initially, Kgachane said she had kept quiet not wanting to make a fuss, but later she lodged a complaint with another manager on the floor.

Later in the day, she said she was playing at a different slot machine when she was approached by the second manager who she said apologised on behalf of the first, and offered her complimentary accommodation at the resort.

However, she said she declined - even when offered it a second time - and in the afternoon she left.

She said she felt upset at the alleged racial slurs, and what she saw as an attempt by the managers to intimidate her into silence.

With The Carousel closed, she sent a complaint to Sun International head office, where she said it was acknowledged and she was promised it would be investigated.

When she heard nothing back, she sent another letter, this time directed to Anthony Leeming, the chief executive of Sun International.

Leeming responded promptly to assure her that Sun International did not tolerate racism of any form and gave her the assurance the matter would be investigated although, due to the lockdown, warned it may take time.

Kgachane said she later received a letter from Sun International’s legal department saying what she alleged to have transpired had been investigated but because there was no audio on the CCTV footage from The Carousel, no witnesses were able to corroborate her version, and the manager in question had since left the employ of the company.

“We sincerely hope that the above puts this matter to rest and we look forward to welcoming you to one of our properties soon,” the letter reads.

Time Square Casino, along with others, reopened last Tuesday but Sun International had already announced that due to declining revenue because of lockdown, it would not be reopening The Carousel Casino.

Responding to her claims, a Sun International spokesperson said the alleged incident occurred just before lockdown.

“An initial investigation was inconclusive as there were no witnesses who could verify what had happened. Ms Kgachane was (by her own account) alone at the time and she did not immediately seek out a friend or other casino staff to report the matter to. “When Ms Kgachane requested a further investigation, we called her to apologise for not being able to do this as the property (The Carousel) had gone into lockdown.

“Soon after, and still during the lockdown period, we discovered that the staff member had in fact retired. The Carousel Casino will furthermore be closed,” she said.

Kgachane said she had laid a case of crimen injuria with the police and planned to approach the Human Rights Commission as she felt her dignity was violated by her treatment and deserved more than a brush-off of the incident.

* For the latest on the Covid-19 outbreak, visit IOL's #Coronavirus trend page.



** If you think you have been exposed to the Covid-19 virus, please call the 24-hour hotline on 0800 029 999 or visit sacoronavirus.co.za

Pretoria News