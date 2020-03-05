Pupils removed from unsafe classrooms at Souls Ridge High School in Atteridgeville

Pretoria - The Department of Labour this morning removed pupils from four unsafe and dilapidated classrooms at Souls Ridge High School in Atteridgeville. Health and safety inspectors who visited the classrooms said they initially received a confidential tip-off in February that the school was in tatters. They inspected the school and issued management with a notice to inform the Department of Education about health and safety issues that needed to be resolved to avoid enforced closure. According to Department of Labour spokesperson Mishack Magakwe, after about four weeks without improvements to the infrastructure, the department thought it would not risk the lives of pupils by exposing them to a bad learning environment. He said the department closed the classrooms because of damaged ceilings, exposed live wires and mould on the ceiling.

A damaged ceiling at Souls Ridge High School in Atteridgeville. Picture: James Mahlokwane

He said some electricity boxes in the classrooms did not even lock, while some ceilings might fall on their heads.

Pupils removed from the identified classrooms sat under trees while their peers attended school.

Educators were concerned that pupils could not learn properly without classrooms.

They said their safety was also a concern because they would be hard to monitor.

However, health and safety inspectors said they were only performing their mandate, which is independent from the mandate of the Department of Education.

Magakwe said leaving children in such classrooms was a big risk because if a child died from an electric shock, it's his department that will be in trouble with the parents.

He said ensuring that occupational spaces were healthy and safe was something his department did not take for granted.

Sewage spills out of toilets at Souls Ridge High School in Atteridgeville. Picture: James Mahlokwane





He said, as a professional courtesy, he informed the spokesperson for the Department of Education, Steve Mabona, about his department's decision to remove pupils from classrooms.

Inspector Lesibe Raphela said his department was already dealing with a case of a pupil who died from an electric shock in Johannesburg and they could not turn a blind eye here despite the school principal worrying he would have to account to the Department of Education should anything happen to the pupils outside the classrooms.

Inspectors also looked at some boys and girls toilets that were found be be missing a lot of doors, deeming privacy in ablution facilities non existent.

The toilets also had a concerning amount of blocked drains which spilled sewage in the school's yard.

