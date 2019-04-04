PUPILS are still attending scheduled rotational classes at Elandspoort High School, except for the Grade 12s, after several buildings were declared to be unsafe. African News Agency (ANA)

Pretoria - While schools reopened on Tuesday, the Elandspoort High School is still on scheduled rotational classes after three months due to safety concerns. Only Grade 12 pupils attend daily classes at the school.

The move was taken after parents kept their children at home instead of risking a tragedy similar to that at Hoërskool Driehoek, where a walkway collapsed, killing four pupils and leaving scores injured.

At least 14 classrooms have been declared unsafe by several independent structural engineers asked to conduct assessments of the buildings.

Parents said the roof continued to leak despite several attempts to seal it. Several ceiling panels had also been damaged.

The Department of Education had promised to explore the use of mobile classrooms at the school, but this had yet to materialise.

Now parents are undecided whether to take it upon themselves to solve the situation or to leave it to the department.

And the three months of rotational classes have left parents desperate enough to consider raising money to purchase mobile classrooms.

The parents said they were also considering asking for space from other schools or halls, which would be used for extra classes.

“The streets of Pretoria West are full of our children at this point,” said parent Herbert Mashego.

He said parents had moved from being frustrated to being desperate.

“Since February, teachers basically have no children to give lessons to. We are at a stage where as parents we have to come up with ideas on how to tackle the infrastructure challenges; we are looking at a way forward from all angles.

“The school said it would introduce a catch-up programme. We hope we will regroup and come up with a solution.”

School governing body chairperson John Mabaso told parents last month they would find money in the school's budget to purchase seven mobile classes.

“The government did not deliver; they do not even update us about progress that has been made and challenges faced,” Mabaso said.

The education department had not responded by yesterday afternoon.

